South Korea: Everything is set for the BTS' mega online concert – BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo which is scheduled to take place on June 13 and 14. ARMY members across the world are super excited for the same and cannot. This concert will be similar to an online concert held by the group earlier this year. ARMY members from across the world will be able to watch this concert online. However, if you have purchased the tickets, there are certain things you must know.

How much does a ticket to this mega event cost?

One can purchase the tickets of BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo through the Weverse Shop. Tickets can be purchased till 13th June 07:30 PM KST which is around 4 PM IST. ARMY members have two options to purchase this ticket. One can either purchase an HD ticket of a single view which costs around $45 (around Rs 3200) or can purchase an HD two-day pass which will cost around $81 (around Rs 6,000).

Who can watch 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo?

Anyone with a ticket around the world can watch this much-awaited BTS concert. However, up to two devices can be logged on at the same time. When a third device is logged in, the first device will be logged out automatically.

Do you need any specific updates on your laptop/mobile?

Ensure that your PC is either Mac OS 10.12+ or Windows 7+. If you will login via your cell phone, Apple users must have iOS 13.6+ whereas Android users must have 8+. One can also watch this event on Chrome 70+, Safari 13.1.2, Firefox 39+ or Edge 42+. This also means that one will not be able to watch 2021 Muster Sowoozoo on internet explorer. Make sure you have an internet connection of 20 Mbps so that you can enjoy your favourtite K-pop septet’s event.

Instructions you must follow

After purchasing a ticket through the Weverse Shop, go to the live streaming page and log in using the same Weverse Shop account with which you purchased your ticket. Set your nickname and click on the ‘Validate Ticket’ button to authenticate your ticket. Enjoy live streaming now!

Have you purchased the ticket for the 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo yet?