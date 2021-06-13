South Korea: Globally loved K-pop band BTS is celebrating it’s 8th anniversary on Sunday. It’s been eight years since this band consisting of Jim, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V entered our lives and started ruling our hearts. On this special day, BTS fans, also known as its ARMY members are making sure they shower immense love on their favourite K-pop boys. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook Is The King of Savage Replies - Here's Proof

Social media is flooded with ARMY members from across the world sending wishes to BTS. While one of the ARMY members wrote, ”thanks for being able to make me laugh n always happy, Thank you so much for growing so well, let’s be together forever, ily!” another social media user shared a picture of the group and wrote, ”I love you more than yesterday and less than tomorrow.” Also Read - BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo: Everything You Must Know Before This Mega K-pop Online Concert

Take a look at how ARMY members are wishing BTS on its 8th anniversary:

Also Read - BTS Butter Gets a Cat Version And Internet Is Obsessed With It - Watch

Happy anniversary 8th @BTS_twt

Thank you for holding on until now, thank you for wanting to fight until now, thank you for being an encouragement. I promise to always be together until the end. Borahaeee <3

WE LOVE YOU

💜💜💜💜💜💜💜#Happy8yearswithBTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/iL23ZLTipl — randomppl (@sgwifee) June 13, 2021

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY LOVES❣❣

I can’t explain how much lucky I’m to meet with you😭😭Maybe I can’t have u in my life from the beginning but I will stay forever with @BTS_twt 💜💜💜 Stay safe loves❤ keep shinning💜#8YearsToInfinityWithBTS #BTS8thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/nMsDcjKFME — Sadia Sultana Mim (@SadiaSultanaMi7) June 13, 2021

Meanwhile, as a part of its 8th-anniversary celebration, BTS is all set for 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo which is scheduled to take place today i.e on June 13 at 3 PM IST. It is going to be a mega online concert and ARMY members from across the world will be able to watch it. This concert will be similar to an online concert held by the group earlier this year.

We wish BTS Boys a very happy 8th anniversary.