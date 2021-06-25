South Korea: The agency of K-pop sensation BTS, HYBE faced backlash from ARMY members across the world and it all started with BTS Butter cookies. Fans are accusing HYBE of wooing them with BTS Butter cookies for ‘fishing’ ticket sales. Also Read - BTS' Life Goes On Allegedly Plagiarised By Vietnamese Singers, ARMY Seeks Clarification

On June 22, HYBE announced that they will sell a limited edition of BTS Butter Cookies in commemoration of the huge success of BTS' latest single Butter. HYBE announced that they will sell butter cookies in limited quantities for two days i.e on June 24 and July 1 at the HYBE Insight Museum Shop. People are supposed to pay a fee of 25,000 won to operate this HYBE Insight Museum. Following the announcement, several ARMY members purchased the tickets and as a result, all tickets were sold out for June 24 in just two hours.

HYBE INSIGHT🧈

방탄소년단의 BUTTER 로고가 새겨져 의미있는

신선한 버터쿠키를 HYBE INSIGHT에서 만나보세요. 6.24(Thur) 7.1(Thur) 단 이틀간만

뮤지엄샵에서 버터쿠키를 한정수량으로 판매합니다.#HYBE_INSIGHT 를 방문하고 버터쿠키도 맛보세요!#하이브인사이트 #HYBE뮤지엄 #BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/YYqufgWlvR — HYBE INSIGHT (@HYBEINSIGHTtwt) June 22, 2021

Also Read - BTS' Butter Becomes First Asian Act to Claim No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100 For 4 Consecutive Weeks, BTS Army go Crazy

However, on June 23, HYBE issued a fresh notice mentioning that instead of selling the butter cookies, it will now provide opportunities to all ARMY members by winning through a draw lot. This disappointed BTS fans who then tried to cancel their tickets, but failed to do so. As per HYBE’s regulations, the museum tickets cannot be canceled one day before admission. What followed is criticism from ARMY members against the agency. Several fans took to social media accusing the agency of wooing them to increase their sales. Some of the fans also reported the issue to the Korea Consumer Agency.

HYBE INSIGHT🧈 6.24(Thur) 버터쿠키 판매 방식 대공개! 한정수량으로 판매되는 버터쿠키는 추첨을 통해 당첨자에게 구매 기회를 제공합니다. 관람 시간과 관계없이 모든 회차 동일한 기회가 열려있으니

👐 내일 #HYBE_INSIGHT 에서 만나요 👐#하이브인사이트 #HYBE뮤지엄 #BTS_Butter #버터쿠키 pic.twitter.com/zdgYg2cQiC — HYBE INSIGHT (@HYBEINSIGHTtwt) June 23, 2021

However, after facing severe criticism, HYBE issues a clarification and apologised to the BTS fans. “We deeply apologize for not fully explaining the specific sales method in advance. We will refund only those who booked in HYBE Insight on the 24th after the sales notice on the 22nd,” the statement read. They also mentioned that the draw was considered inevitable for safety purposes.