South Korea: The agency of K-pop sensation BTS, HYBE faced backlash from ARMY members across the world and it all started with BTS Butter cookies. Fans are accusing HYBE of wooing them with BTS Butter cookies for 'fishing' ticket sales.
On June 22, HYBE announced that they will sell a limited edition of BTS Butter Cookies in commemoration of the huge success of BTS' latest single Butter. HYBE announced that they will sell butter cookies in limited quantities for two days i.e on June 24 and July 1 at the HYBE Insight Museum Shop. People are supposed to pay a fee of 25,000 won to operate this HYBE Insight Museum. Following the announcement, several ARMY members purchased the tickets and as a result, all tickets were sold out for June 24 in just two hours.
However, on June 23, HYBE issued a fresh notice mentioning that instead of selling the butter cookies, it will now provide opportunities to all ARMY members by winning through a draw lot. This disappointed BTS fans who then tried to cancel their tickets, but failed to do so. As per HYBE’s regulations, the museum tickets cannot be canceled one day before admission. What followed is criticism from ARMY members against the agency. Several fans took to social media accusing the agency of wooing them to increase their sales. Some of the fans also reported the issue to the Korea Consumer Agency.
However, after facing severe criticism, HYBE issues a clarification and apologised to the BTS fans. “We deeply apologize for not fully explaining the specific sales method in advance. We will refund only those who booked in HYBE Insight on the 24th after the sales notice on the 22nd,” the statement read. They also mentioned that the draw was considered inevitable for safety purposes.