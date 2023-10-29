Home

BTS’ Agency Rubbishes Claims of Members Linked to G-Dragon Drugs Scandal

BTS' agency HYBE denied any speculations about its members' involvement in the drugs case comprising G-Dragon and Lee Sun Kyun.

BTS’ Agency Rubbishes Claims of Members Linked to G-Dragon Drugs Scandal: BTS agency HYBE recently issued a fresh statement and responded to the claims of BTS members’ involvement in the drugs case. HYBE rubbished the allegations that the boy band had anything to do with the G-Dragon, Lee Sun Kyun drug case. The statement read, “The rumours that are circulating about our artist and a specific location are not true at all,” as reported by Soompi. For the unversed Korean rapper G-Dragon and actor Lee Sun Kyun are currently undergoing an investigation with regard to their links with a drugs scandal.

BTS’ AGENCY SLAMS RUMOURS ABOUT ITS MEMBERS’ INVOLVEMENT IN DRUGS SCANDAL

HYBE in its statement also wrote, “The BTS members do not know the establishment in question, and they have never been there. We are responding to the spreading of falsehoods and the defamation of [our artist’s] character with a no-tolerance policy, and we are taking both civil and criminal legal action.” It further added, “We have already begun taking legal action against groundless falsehoods about our artist.” In its previous statement, the BTS agency had said, “BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumour, and [the rumour] is not true in the slightest. We will take strong action against the indiscriminate circulation of rumours.”

G-DRAGON AND LEE SUN KYUN RESPOND TO DRUGS ALLEGATIONS

After undergoing the drug test Lee had stated that, “I have submitted my handphone today, and I have faithfully acquiesced to the requests that were required for the next formal investigation. They said that they would call me soon for the next investigation, and I will diligently answer that too. I’m so sorry for disappointing everyone who had been supporting me.” Recently, G-Dragon also broke silence and told, “This is Kwon Ji Yong [G-Dragon’s given name]. First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc.. that was recently revealed in the media. However, because I know many people are concerned, I will actively cooperate with police investigations and will participate even more diligently,” as reported by Soompi.

LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon, (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon, and singer-songwriter Park Sun Joo have also been linked to the alleged drug scandal. Their agencies have also refused to accept any involvement or links to the ongoing case.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

