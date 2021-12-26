South Korea: BTS members – Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga and V are widely loved across the world. Their music ruled hearts throughout the year. However, do you know two of the septet’s albums sold over one million copies in the year 2021? Yes, the list of K-pop albums that recorded more than one million sales in 2021 have been released and needless to say, BTS topped the list. While BTS ‘Butter’ sold more than 3 million copies, their other album ‘BE’ sold 1.01 million copies in the year.Also Read - BTS Leader RM and Jin Also Test Positive For COVID-19 After Suga | Check Health Update

BTS Butter was released in May 2021 and sold over 1.9 million copies in just the first week of its release. The album just has two songs – Butter and Permission to Dance. Meanwhile, BE was released in November 2020 and was widely loved by the fans even this year. The album includes several of BTS’ superhit songs ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On’. The songs from these two albums have also won several awards. Also Read - Delhi Set For BTS V's Birthday! Kim's Cutest LED Hoarding Put Up At Connaught Place

Other albums which sold over a million copies include SEVENTEEN’s ‘Your Choice’, NCT Dream’s ‘Hot Sauce’, NCT 127’s ‘Sticker’, EXO’s ‘Don’t Fight the Feeling’, EXO Baekyun’s ‘Bambi’, NCT Dream’s ‘Hello Future’, NCT 127’s ‘Favorite’, SEVENTEEN’s ‘Attacca’, NCT’s ‘Universe’, Stray Kids’ ‘NOEASY’, ENHYPEN’s ‘DIMENSION: DILEMMA’. Also Read - BTS RM Says 'COVID Get The Hell Out' After Fellow Group Member Suga Tests Positive | Viral Video

Meanwhile, talking about BTS, group members RM, Jin and Suga have been tested positive for coronavirus. The boys are currently in isolation. Apart from this, on the work front, the K-pop singers are due to hold a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022. It is titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.