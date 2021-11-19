Los Angeles: This is undoubtedly one of the biggest news for all the BTS fans. Your favourite K-pop group is finally going to perform their latest song My Universe on stage along with Coldplay. Yes, you read it right. BTS and Coldplay are all set to perform their first-ever collaboration My Universe at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The big announcement was made by the K-pop septet. “We’re bringing ‘My Universe’ to the @AMAs with our friends @coldplay,” read a tweet on BTS’ official handle.Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance On Stage In Los Angeles: Here's How ARMY Can Watch The Mega Show Online

American Music Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday i.e November 21 at 8 PM ET. This means, in India, the awards will stream at 6:30 am on Monday. The awards will be streamed live on ABC.

BTS performed at the American Music Awards last year as well but did so virtually from South Korea. However, Coldplay had last performed in the mega show in 2015.

My Universe was released on September 24 and urges fans to prioritise love over differences. Since then, the song has been ruling hearts and social media. My Universe also topped Billboard’s Hot 100 earlier in October. BTS boys also performed My Universe with Coldplay on the Global Citizen stage. While Coldplay’s Chris Martin was present on the stage in New York, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined him on screen from South Korea.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys are also set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.

What are you waiting for? Gather your favourite snack and be ready for the My Universe performance by BTS and Coldplay.