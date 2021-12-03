South Korea: BTS members successfully wrapped up day four of their Permission To Dance On Stage Concert in Los Angeles. Thousands of fans (called ARMY members) from across the world attended the mega show and were compelled to tap their feet with BTS’ energetic performances. While the last day of the event left both, septet members and fans emotional, here’s some good news for ARMY. BTS boys have announced their next series of concerts. Yes, you read it right. BTS’ next stop is their home turf Seoul where Permission To Dance On Stage concert will be held in March 2022. On Friday, the official Twitter account of BTS shared the news with fans and wrote, “See you in Seoul, MARCH 2022.”Also Read - SURPRISE! Coldplay's Chris Martin Joins BTS Boys To End LA Concert With 'My Universe'

Following the announcement, several ARMY members took to Twitter and expressed excitement. However, some of the fans are also speculating if this also means that the K-pop boys will release a new album in January 2022, ahead of the Seoul concert. Fans are also wondering if this is the beginning of the world tour by BTS.

Wait.. Okay so you guys know how BTS basically said its only the beginning? So they’re starting concerts (maybe tour) in march again, what if they do the places from the cancelled MOTS tour? It would start with Seoul again pic.twitter.com/3fMAjaHgsK — esi💗 saw bts! (@epiphanq) December 3, 2021

SAVE YOUR MONEY AFTER SEOUL CONCERT PROBABLY WE WILL HAVE A WORLD TOUR AND BEFORE THAT A COMEBACK !!!

💜💜💘💘💘👀👀🥰 — BTSChartDaily⁷ (@BTSChartDailyx) December 3, 2021

Y’ALL BTS CONCERT IN SEOUL IN MARCH 2022 WHICH MEANS ALBUM RELEASE IN JAN OR FEB?!?!?!?!?? pic.twitter.com/XYKlhsFz18 — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSupdate_7) December 3, 2021

Earlier today, group member Jungkook assured ARMY members that the septet will hold several other shows in the near future. “This is the end of our concert in LA. But this is definitely not our end. This moment makes me so sad, but it was so fun and so precious. I’m confused how I feel right now. This is not our last show. This is just a beginning. So, we will keep seeing you,” Jungkook said during the last day of the LA concert.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.