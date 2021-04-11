South Korea: Here’s good news for all the BTS fans. Your favourite K-pop band is now coming back with Bang Bang Con once again. The K-pop band took to social media on Saturday announcing the event. “BTS concert in your room #BANGBANGCON21 coming soon!” they wrote on Instagram. This year, BTS is planning this mega event for April 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. KST on the septet’s official YouTube channel BANGTANTV. Also Read - BTS Updates, April 9, Friday: BTS Boys Are Getting Their Own Temporary Tattoo Collection

Following the announcement, BTS fans also known as its ARMY took to Twitter expressing happiness and excitement. It is clear that it is difficult for BTS fans to wait till April 17. One of the fans wrote, ‘OMG!!! I CAN’T WAITT’, while another person wrote, ‘This is actually good since there’s a lot of new armys since the last bangbangcon, they can be introduced to their old iconic songs and performances.’ Also Read - BTS Updates, April 8, Thursday: BTS Surpasses 900 Million Views, John Cena Shares Lovely Incident

Last year as well, BTS hosted a two-day live stream on their Youtube channel Bangtan TV in April. It was a repeat of their old concerts. This was followed by Bang Bang Con: The Live, a 90-minute pay-per-view concert. This live concert also set a Guinness World Record as fans from 107 countries enjoyed the concert.

We are so spoiled. I can’t wait until next week to enjoy this with my fellow ARMY.@BTS_twt#BANGBANGCON21 pic.twitter.com/AX3cpVUbE4 — ⟭⟬ ᴮᴱChristie⁷ ⟬⟭ 🍊🐋🧨 (@92fuzzy92) April 10, 2021

Exactly what I need in my life 💜 #BANGBANGCON21 pic.twitter.com/Z0z7OA107l — ᴮᴱ⁷ Murisan Family BTS REACTORS💜 (@Murisanvlogs) April 10, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS’ new Japanese single, FILM OUT has won hearts across the globe. The song which was released on April 2, is breaking records and setting trends. FILM OUT by K-pop sensation BTS also topped iTunes charts in 97 countries and regions a day after its release.