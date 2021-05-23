South Korea: Globally loved K-pop septet BTS has announced that they will be holding an online concert to mark their eighth anniversary. The event has been titled “BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo.” Also Read - Disha Patani Does 'Smooth Like Butter' Backflip On BTS' Latest Single Butter - Watch

The two days mega online event will be held on June 13 and 14 at 6:30 pm KST. This concert will be similar to an online concert held by the group earlier this year. ARMY members from across the world will be able to watch this concert online.

BTS has been holding a Muster every year on June 13 since their debut. However, the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the BTS held another streaming event called Bang Bang Con – which featured the group's past concerts and fan meets. Details regarding the registration for BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo have not been announced so far.

Following the announcement, BTS ARMY members took to Twitter expressing excitement.

sowoozoo means mikrokosmos.. thats the last song bts ever performed in a live concert with armys, taehyung said he wants to perform it the next time we meet, the “oo” was styled like an infinity sign and also signifies their 8th anniversary. theyre crazy — anya (@koocuddles) May 22, 2021

I’M PRAYING FOR ALL ARMY WHO STREAMED YESTERDAY AND STILL STREAMING NOW TO GET A BTS CONCERT TICKETS AND MEET BTS 🙏. — ᴮᴱH⁷ᴴᴼᴾᴱ☔ (@hopeworldcx) May 22, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS released its much-anticipated song of the year Butter on May 21. The song broke the group’s own record and became the biggest YouTube music video Premiere with over 3.9 million peak concurrents. Meanwhile, the K-pop band boys are all set for the world TV debut of their new single Butter at the mega Billboard Music Awards on May 24, 5:30 AM IST. BTS has also been nominated in the Top Social Artist category. This is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated under this category. The South Korean band has also claimed this trophy four years running.