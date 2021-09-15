South Korea: Here’s some good news for all the BTS fans around the world. The globally famous K-pop sensation has announced its virtual concert of the year. The concert is titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ and is set to live-streamed on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST.Also Read - BTS Army Celebrate as K-Pop Boys Receive Diplomatic Passports by South Korea President Ahead of UN General Assembly

The mega announcement was made on the global fan community platform Weverse. This is the group’s first official concert of the year. Their last concert, ‘BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E’ was held in October 2020. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Dances On BTS' Permission To Dance, Fans Ask 'Are You ARMY Too?' | Watch

Also Read - BTS Indian Army Member Expresses Desire To Hold RM's Hand, K-Pop Singer Responds

Following the announcement, several fans took to Twitter expressing excitement. While one of the fans wrote, “OMG YOU GUYS! ONLINE CONCERT IN OCTOBER!! I WILL BUY ALL OF YOU TICKETS!”, another ARMY member wrote, “Imagine another ONLINE CONCERT plus a possible Louder than Bombs performance and POSSIBLE MY UNIVERSE PERFORMANCE ALSO BTS VER. I AM SCREEEAAAMING.”

Imagine another ONLINE CONCERT plus a possible Louder than Bombs performance and POSSIBLE MY UNIVERSE PERFORMANCE ALSO BTS VER. I AM SCREEEAAAMING pic.twitter.com/ozm24PL0EU — ◡̈ ⁷ (@taelepathy7_) September 15, 2021

WE WILL BE GETTING AN ONLINE CONCERT AGAIN! “@BTS_twt PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” will be held on Sunday, October 24 as an online live-streaming event. pic.twitter.com/zKAPBSCirZ — alie⁷ loves bestie (@_misslovely) September 15, 2021

“BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” ONLINE LIVE STREAMING EVENT (CONCERT) THIS UPCOMING OCTOBER 24TH! #PTD_ON_STAGE @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ZcUAm18YzT — honey⁷ (@jeonluscious) September 15, 2021

Jungkook in Online Concerts

Are we ready for “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” online concert? pic.twitter.com/azBjEhZToA — Jungkook SNS✨ (@Jungkook_SNS) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS members met South Korean President Moon at his office and residence building when they were given red-covered diplomatic passports. Talking about the same, BTS leader RM said, “It is a great honour to receive this title.” As special envoys, BTS boys will also deliver a speech during the Sustainable Development Goals Moment ahead of the UN General Assembly. Not just this, but a performance video of the group will also be played.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.