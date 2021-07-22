South Korea: BTS is the globally loved K-pop group. BTS boys Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enjoy massive popularity and now they have been appointed as a “Special Presidential Envoy” by the South Korean President Moon Jae.Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance Pips Butter To Top Slot On Billboard Hot 100

South Korean Presidential Spokesperson announced on July 21 that President Moon Jae had appointed BTS as a "Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture." "The appointment of a special envoy is part of public diplomacy that seeks to broaden diplomatic horizons by gathering diplomatic capabilities. It will be carried out to enhance the image of the nation in leading [diplomatic] issues," the Presidential Spokesperson said.

This means that BTS will now represent South Korea in upcoming major international conferences. They will also represent South Korea in 75th United Nations' General Assembly this year which is likely to take place in September. Not just this, but BTS will also organise several events/activities to promote international cooperation aiming to tackle global issues including poverty and inequality.

South Korean President Moon Jae also referred to BTS' latest track Permission To Dance which talks about spreading hope and harmony and said, "The activities that BTS, which has been spreading hope and a positive energy to people around the world who have become exhausted from the prolonged COVID-19 crisis, will be carrying out as a 'Special Presidential Envoy' will greatly contribute to enhancing South Korea's national status as a leading country in the post-COVID-19 era. We are looking forward to it."

This is not the first time that BTS will address a gathering at the United Nations. The group gave a speech at the UN in 2018 as well when they talked about their Love Myself Campaign.