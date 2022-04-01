BTS x April Fools’ Day: Today is April Fools’ Day and we know how BTS members prank fans (ARMY). Like every year, this time too band members have been very creatively hopping the bandwagon on April 1. Jimin started the prank by successfully hacking the Twitter account of BTS by renaming it to his own name ‘Jimin Park’. He further changed the cover picture to one of his own images with blue hair and used his childhood pic on the display profile. But what made the ARMY laugh was Jimin’s tweet that read, “It seems as though Jimin tried to reset the account to original settings but was unable to as he soon sent out an adorable tweet saying, “Don’t know how to change to original. Don’t know anything. #JIMIN”. Jimin also went on to get funny on his own Instagram by changing the profile picture and re-doing his bio as ‘Father of BTS’.Also Read - Happy April Fools’ Day 2022 Jokes & Pranks: Best Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status & WhatsApp GIF Image Messages to Fool Your Friends

jimin changed his instagram profile pic to bang pd and his bio to “father of bts” 😭 pic.twitter.com/UnouOPUMxh — hourly jimin (@hourlyjmn) March 31, 2022

Not just Jimin, other BTS members too made a prank for ARMY with these cute things. The eldest member Jin too changed his Instagram profile image to Jhin. Jhin is a character in the game League of Legends and knowing the BTS' member's affiliation to gaming, it's the perfect choice. The bio was also changed from 'Jin of BTS from BIGHIT MUSIC' to 'In the field, I bloom like a flower blooming in red dawn'.

BTS leader RM tried his hands on making a prank for his fans but he failed. The struggle is really hard for RM as he apparently tried to change his name ‘RM’ to ‘MR’ but was unable to initially. After many attempts and a “stern” call to Instagram, it became ‘MR’ and he was no longer ‘Archive’ but ‘remove/eliminate’.

2022.03.31

🐨 IG story: ahh..insta is not helping

– Namjoon is trying to change his name to RM (@instagram has to review his request to change his name and will inform him when it’s done) bio changed from “just an archive” → “removal”@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/IgXZmwkXTO — bora 🌱 (@modooborahae) April 1, 2022

Here are the reactions on Twitter:

a thread of bts changing their layouts for april fool’s day starting with my favorite one pic.twitter.com/aZPqfcJtbP — straight little yoongi⁷ (@minglossx) March 26, 2022

[TRENDS] Jimin is trending worldwide with various terms after his April Fools Day layout changes on both his Instagram and BTS’s Twitter 😂 Worldwide:

3. PARK JIMIN

22. Baby Jimin

24. Jiminie#AprilFoolDay #JIMIN #ParkJimin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/HPvGw2h40b — BTS 0613~ ⟭⟬ (@BtsLove03305334) April 1, 2022

i didn’t realize it was april fools day so i thought jimin was serious for a good 20 minutes 😭 march went by so FAST — ꒰ა . . tai . . ໒ (@taiyuhns) April 1, 2022

Basically ARMYs celebrating april fools and tryna get joons attention with pokemon pfp Jimin fooled amis with changing layout of @BTS_twt now he cant change it back Namjinmin fooled us on april 1 in ig Jk replied to 50+ stories Jk got nose piercing — Sporsho The Piplup (@cpsporsho) April 1, 2022



Happy April Fools’ Day!