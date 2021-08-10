BTS Army is having their moment as the K-pop band BTS met around 200 ARMY yesterday and interacted with them. One of the band members Jin came live on VLive and talked about future collaborations. BTS is a popular Korean music band with leader RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook.Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance Challenge: Elton John Joins The New Internet Sensation, Sends Love To ARMY

BTS boys are famous for their music, good looks and goofiness. Recently, when a fan asked Jungkook about his bath routine, the Permission To Dance singer gave an answer that made the ARMY go gaga over him. Jungkook revealed that he splits his body vertically into two. Then washes the left side of his body starting from his head. And later, he washes the right part of the body the same way. Also Read - BTS Dynamite Sets Another Record, Becomes Fastest Korean Group MV To Surpass 1.2 Billion Views

After reading this, BTS ARMY got emotional, crazy and super active and started trending #BTS. One of the fans commented, “WHY WOULD THEY ASK HIM THAT, I LOVE HIS RESPONSE”. Also Read - BTS ARMY Is Heartbroken After K-pop Boys Reveal Who Are Their Best Friends: 'Kya Karu Main Mar Jau?'

Another one wrote: “CAN YOU NOT? WHY IS HE LIKE THAT????? WHY IS MY BRAIN SO FULL OF HIS CRACKHEAD BEHAVIOR? HE IS LITERALLY SO EXTRA AND WEIRD AND THAT MAKES ME LOVE HIM MORE AND MORE”.

Take a look at BTS Army’s reactions:

helpsksksk someone asked jungkook about shower routine? order? and he said 😭😭 he splits his body in two half’s and washes the right half first then left half 😭😭😭😭😭😭 HE’S SO. @? ]%]@.! #;#: — jk 🪐 (@jksfIeur) August 9, 2021

JUNGKOOK SAID HE’LL GROW HIS HAIR TO HIS WAIST SO HE CAN BE IN A SHAMPOO COMMERCIAL LMAOOOO BYE 😭😭😭 — Jungkook (real, bangtanning)⁷ (@JeonSmh) August 9, 2021

But wait I shower like that too lmao pic.twitter.com/P28o5E6cps — Shivi⁷🌙 n-ice guy 🙂 (@Shivangiroy777) August 9, 2021

This had me wheezing and rolling on the floow pic.twitter.com/N8GzGgIeVy — SimpForTaekook (@taekookl0ml) August 9, 2021

AYE YO?!?!?!????? 😭😭😭 WHY IS HE LIKE THIS SKFJSFSJSFSJ pic.twitter.com/pHQi7sRN5v — no mf life doesnt goes on when you miss jimin live (@lilonekook) August 9, 2021

A few days ago, Jungkook also grabbed headlines for his nightdress as he wore Logo flannel Pyjama set

Watch this space for more updates!