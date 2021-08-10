BTS Army is having their moment as the K-pop band BTS met around 200 ARMY yesterday and interacted with them. One of the band members Jin came live on VLive and talked about future collaborations. BTS is a popular Korean music band with leader RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook.Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance Challenge: Elton John Joins The New Internet Sensation, Sends Love To ARMY
BTS boys are famous for their music, good looks and goofiness. Recently, when a fan asked Jungkook about his bath routine, the Permission To Dance singer gave an answer that made the ARMY go gaga over him. Jungkook revealed that he splits his body vertically into two. Then washes the left side of his body starting from his head. And later, he washes the right part of the body the same way. Also Read - BTS Dynamite Sets Another Record, Becomes Fastest Korean Group MV To Surpass 1.2 Billion Views
After reading this, BTS ARMY got emotional, crazy and super active and started trending #BTS. One of the fans commented, “WHY WOULD THEY ASK HIM THAT, I LOVE HIS RESPONSE”. Also Read - BTS ARMY Is Heartbroken After K-pop Boys Reveal Who Are Their Best Friends: 'Kya Karu Main Mar Jau?'
Another one wrote: “CAN YOU NOT? WHY IS HE LIKE THAT????? WHY IS MY BRAIN SO FULL OF HIS CRACKHEAD BEHAVIOR? HE IS LITERALLY SO EXTRA AND WEIRD AND THAT MAKES ME LOVE HIM MORE AND MORE”.
Take a look at BTS Army’s reactions:
A few days ago, Jungkook also grabbed headlines for his nightdress as he wore Logo flannel Pyjama set
Watch this space for more updates!