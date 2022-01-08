South Korea: BTS boys – Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V and Suga are widely loved across the world. The singer enjoys a massive fan following. Even on several social media platforms, millions of people follow these K-pop stars. Now, BTS leader RM is making headlines after he surpassed 8 million followers on Spotify. The singer is the second most followed K-pop solo artist on the platform after J-Hope.Also Read - Tiger Shroff is a Pure BTS Fan, Impresses ARMY And Disha Patani With Killer Dance Moves on 'Butter' - Watch

Following this, several fans took to Twitter and congratulated the K-pop sensation. Hashtags like ‘RM Spotify Star’, ‘8 M Stars For RM’ and ‘Congratulations RM’ are already trending on Twitter. “Congratulations Nam! You do not know how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved, you are a great artist, I love you,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Thank you so much for everything Namjoon!! Pleading I love you. Congratulations Namjoon as he surpassed 8M followers on Spotify making him the second most followed k soloist!!” Also Read - BTS Indian ARMY Goes 'Balle Balle' After Spotting Book on Chandigarh's Architecture In RM's Collection

ARMY Congratulates BTS Leader RM:

OMG DESERVED!!!! CONGRATULATIONS RM 💜💜💜 https://t.co/mgvkJBs41P — XIAH⁷ LOVES BTS 💜🎀 (@bringthepainonn) January 8, 2022

RM now surpassed 8M followers on Spotify! He is the 2nd most followed Korean Soloist on Spotify. Join and celebrate by tweeting #8MStarsForRM along RM SPOTIFY STAR! Congratulations, #RM! — 🌙S🐟💦💜 (@lunam873) January 8, 2022

Meanwhile, RM recently recovered from coronavirus. On January 4, the BigHit Music agency issued a statement that read, “Members RM and Jin were released from isolation at noon as they were confirmed to have been fully recovered from Covid-19.”

On the work front, the septet is due to hold their Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul in March this year.