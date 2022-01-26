Ever since BTS -The Bangtan Boys have created their individual official accounts on Instagram, ARMY has gone berserk and cannot keep calm as they get small updates about the latest releases. The members of the K-pop group have gone on a posting spree to delight their fanbase – ARMY. Recently, V aka Kim Taehyung dropped a snippet of his unreleased song on Instagram, and fans can’t keep calm. V is known for heartwarming romantic tracks and therefore he shared the video on Tuesday, and since then ARMY has made it viral. Infact, on Twitter, the lyrics of the songs have been penned by one of the BTS fans.Also Read - 'Where Is Jimin?' Trends As BTS ARMY Is 'Badly Missing' Their Favourite K-Pop Singer

The video has unlimited comments and 7,711,200 likes, 14,056,103 views. Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

See reactions from ARMY:

“I see your smile, I smile too

I see you cry, I’m crying too

Since you’re not here, I’ve lost my only light

I’m all by myself, 9 feet under” ㅡ 220125, Kim Taehyung Unreleased Song lyrics @BTS_twt — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) January 25, 2022

BTS fans wondered whether the track is from Tae’s mixtape KTH1. For the unversed, V has been teasing his mixtape for some time now and it has been tentatively titled KTH1. A Spotify playlist has also been created for the artist that has his tracks It’s Definitely You, Sweet Night and Christmas Tree.

A few days ago, a brand had to change his name after BTS member Jungkook mispronounced chipotle and called it chicotle. In a Bangtan Bomb video, released on Bangtan TV’s YouTube channel, the group members were seen having lunch. Hours after Jungkook gave chipotle a new name, the fast food com renamed its Twitter handle to ‘chicotle’. The Twitter account also retweeted a tweet that shared a clip in which Jungkook was seen pronouncing the name.