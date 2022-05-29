On Saturday, the BTS singer was spotted at the Incheon Airport to board his flight to the US. The singer will join his Bangtan members at the White House. The BTS fans, couldn’t help but notice Jungkook’s new tattoo.Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung And Blackpink's Jennie in a Relationship?: Korean YouTuber Lee Jin Ho Confirms

The singer bowed down and greeted the paparazzi outside. In a few pictures, Jungkook can be seen waving. Few BTS fans couldn't resist and zoomed in on the pictures in which he was seen waving at the cameras and revealed that the singer has got a new tattoo. The super enthusiastic fans even compared a few of his pictures with the new ones to confirm that the singer has got inked, again. However, it is not clear what the tattoo is.

"it looks like jungkook got a new tattoo… feeling dizzy," a fan noted. "jungkook has a new tattoo???", wrote another fan.

See the reactions here:

HOLD ON ! OHHH MYYY GODDDD LOOK AT THIS!!!!

SO JUNGKOOK GOT A NEW TATTOO!?!? PLS I CAN’T pic.twitter.com/VptdVCVuPA — ⟭⟬⁷. (@0610proof_95) May 28, 2022

it looks like jungkook got a new tattoo… feeling dizzy pic.twitter.com/zEWNjcoWgT — ً♡ (@archiveforJK) May 28, 2022



Not just the tattoo, the Army also noticed that the famous singer is also carrying his drumstick case. Is drummer Jungkook making a comeback? Time will tell.

BTS will be in Washington DC on Tuesday, May 31. The band will discuss the Anti-Asian crimes with President Joe Biden. The White House in a press release said, “BTS will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years.”

“President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world,” the release read.

As per reports, BTS is all set to release their new album- Proof.