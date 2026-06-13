BTS ARMY can’t keep calm as K-pop band gears up to perform LIVE at FIFA World Cup 2026; check date and time

Global K-pop sensation BTS is set to make history at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. The group will perform alongside music icons Shakira and Madonna during the tournament's first-ever halftime show. Here's everything fans need to know.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bts-army-cant-keep-calm-as-k-pop-band-gears-up-to-perform-live-at-fifa-world-cup-2026-check-date-and-time-8445542/ Copy

BTS' FIFA World Cup 2026 performance (PC: Twitter)

Football and music are set to come together on one of the world’s biggest stages as BTS prepares to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show. FIFA has officially confirmed that the K-pop supergroup will join Shakira and Madonna for the tournament’s first-ever halftime entertainment during the final match. The event is expected to attract millions of viewers across the globe and mark a new chapter in World Cup history.

The announcement has generated huge excitement among both football fans and the BTS ARMY, with many already counting down to the historic performance.

BTS’ FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show date

BTS will perform during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final on July 19, 2026, Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The performance will take place as part of the first-ever halftime show in the history of the FIFA World Cup final.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, “Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay”, as per stated at FIFA’s official portal. The final itself will be one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, making it a major moment for the globally popular South Korean group.

What time will BTS perform in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is set to start at 3:00 pm ET on July 19, 2026, Sunday, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, so fans can watch the performance there. BTS is expected to take the stage during the halftime interval of the World Cup final match. Fans should tune in before the match begins to avoid missing any announcements regarding the halftime schedule closer to the event.

BTS Army rejoices as K-pop icons prepare for FIFA World Cup 2026 live performance

BTS fans, popularly known as ARMY, have flooded social media with excitement following reports that the group will perform live at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Fans described the announcement as a “dream come true” and celebrated the band’s return to one of the world’s biggest stages. Many are already predicting record-breaking viewership and a memorable performance featuring some of BTS’ biggest hits. Others speculated a possible surprise song debut, adding to the anticipation.

One of the fans shared on X, “The whole world is about to witness BTS together again!”, another wrote, “July 19 can’t come soon enough,” while another shared, “Imagine a surprise new song debut at the World Cup!” The buzz has turned the upcoming show into one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament.

Oh its getting real!! ✋i am scared and excited ik they are gonna be iconic!!! #BTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/A3rIWR2RMP — ✮⋆˙_¹³⋆ ̊.♡ (@Kookiegf011309) May 16, 2026

How to watch BTS’ FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show live?

BTS’ FIFA World Cup 2026 halftime show will be broadcast live worldwide as part of FIFA’s official World Cup 2026 final coverage. Viewers will be able to watch through their country’s official FIFA World Cup broadcasters and authorised streaming platforms. Viewers in India can stream live on ZEE5 and will be begins around 1:30 am IST on July 20, 2026.

This edition of the World Cup is also making headlines for introducing a Super Bowl-style halftime show at the final. With BTS, Madonna and Shakira sharing the stage, FIFA hopes to create a global entertainment spectacle that combines football, music and culture like never before.