South Korea: BTS ARMY is celebrating the first anniversary of the K-pop septet's iconic song Dynamite. The song was released on August 20, 2020, and was BTS' first English song. Since then, Dynamite has become everyone's favourite and has become a new internet sensation.

Dynamite is undoubtedly an iconic song that rose BTS to success. Fans are celebrating its first anniversary. Several ARMY members took to social media expressing their love for the song. A number of fans also mentioned that Dynamite was their introduction to the K-pop group, BTS. Fans also listed achievements by Dynamite. "I can't believe this one year went so fast. It's been a year since #Dynamite the queen was released. And with that, I consider this day as my 1 year of being an ARMY. My 1 year with BTS," one of the fans wrote. Check out some of the ARMY members' reactions here:

I can’t believe this one year went so fast. It’s been a year since #Dynamite the queen was released. And with that, I consider this day as my 1 year of being an ARMY. My 1 year with BTS. I’m so emotional right now. I remember the day 21st AUGUST 2020, and it was morning like + pic.twitter.com/lXPnSjPZy4 — Tata Mic.⁷ | Check pinned (@istantannies7) August 20, 2021



.@BTS_twt released Dynamite to uplift everyone when we all were feeling helpless due to the pandemic.#Dynamite did its job while breaking a hundred of records too. Here’s a look at some of the history-making records as we celebrate #1YearWithDynamite. pic.twitter.com/HiB87wSdwB — ᴮᴱARMY_Connect⁷ (@Army_Connect) August 20, 2021

Can’t believe it, #Dynamite was released one year ago 💜😭

We broke so many record @BTS_twt 1st English single , we worked so hard really….. So many new Army also joined our fandom for this song 💜

Happy #1YearWithDynamite pic.twitter.com/9FzQSJQ7yT — Subhasmita Naik💜 (@SubhasmitaNaik2) August 21, 2021

Ever since its release, Dynamite has also broken several records. Earlier this month, Dynamite became the fastest Korean Group MV to surpass 1.2 billion views on YouTube. Apart from this, Dynamite’s official music video was the most-viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group in 2020. Dynamite was also the fastest Korean group MV to hit 600 million views on a popular online streaming platform.

Earlier in April this year, Dynamite became the third most liked video on YouTube of all time. It was also the first song by a Korean Pop group to spend 30 weeks on Hot 100 Charts. In March this year, Dynamite also officially gained a spot in the Guinness World Records and earned the title of ‘Most simultaneous viewers for a music video on YouTube Premieres’ after its MV premiere was watched by over 3 million concurrent viewers.

