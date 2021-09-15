South Korea: Months after getting appointed as ‘Special Presidential Envoy’, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook received diplomatic passports. This comes days ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.Also Read - Gauahar Khan Dances On BTS' Permission To Dance, Fans Ask 'Are You ARMY Too?' | Watch

BTS members met South Korean President Moon at his office and residence building when they were given red-covered diplomatic passports. Talking about the same, BTS leader RM said, “It is a great honour to receive this title.” Ordinary South Korean passports are green. Also Read - BTS Indian Army Member Expresses Desire To Hold RM's Hand, K-Pop Singer Responds

As special envoys, BTS boys will also deliver a speech during the Sustainable Development Goals Moment ahead of the UN General Assembly. Not just this, but a performance video of the group will also be played. Also Read - BTS Butter Once Again Tops Billboard Hot 100 Songs Charts, Beats Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits

"문재인 대통령, 방탄소년단(BTS)에 미래·문화 특사 임명장 수여"

오늘 오전 11시30분 청와대 본관에서 진행된 '방탄소년단(BTS) 미래세대와 문화를 위한 대통령 특별사절' 임명장 수여식 현장을 공개합니다.@BTS_twt #방탄소년단 #BTS #대통령특별사절

Following the event, ARMY members from around the world took to Twitter and congratulated their favourite K-pop group. Fans mentioned that BTS boys are the ‘pride of the world’.

In July this year, BTS members were appointed as a “Special Presidential Envoy” by the South Korean President Moon Jae. “The appointment of a special envoy is part of public diplomacy that seeks to broaden diplomatic horizons by gathering diplomatic capabilities. It will be carried out to enhance the image of the nation in leading [diplomatic] issues,” the Presidential Spokesperson had said back then.

Apart from representing South Korea in 75th United Nations’ General Assembly, BTS will also organise several events/activities to promote international cooperation aiming to tackle global issues including poverty and inequality.