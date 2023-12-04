Home

BTS Army Celebrates As K-Pop Band Receives SPECIAL Mention in Michael Jackson’s Documentary ‘Thriller 40’

BTS received a special mention in Michael Jackson's documentary "Thriller 40," which was widely circulated on social media on the late singer's 40th anniversary. Watch how the BTS Army reacted...

The K-pop industry is one of the most rapidly expanding music industries, with BTS being the most popular K-pop group in the world. The Bantang Boys always had a massive fan base known as the BTS army. The K-pop group has ruled the International music charts for numerous years and continues to do so at events such as the Grammy Awards with their mind-blowing dance performance or by winning the Billboard Music Awards. BTS received a “special mention” in Michael Jackson’s documentary “Thriller 40” which was widely circulated on social media on the late singer’s 40th anniversary.

BTS Get Special Appreciation in ‘Thriller 40’- Watch Video

Michael Jackson’s documentary, ‘Thriller 40′ featured netizens hailing the K-pop band and comparing how the American singer had inspired the Bantang Boys. The video featured identical grooves and steps performed by Michael and the K-pop boys. In the documentary, ‘Thriller 40’ it featured two personalities commenting on K-pop band’s groove, one said,” If you look at BTS, you can see it. I’m all in with BTS. There’s a lot of Michael Jackson You see it in their dancing.”

Another personality said, “I love those guys. Every move they do is all Michael Jackson and Michael created that.” He further added, “The entire K-pop wave, they’ve all studied Michael in terms of stage clothes, video, clothes and stagecraft. There’s a great video if you watch BTS.”

Here’s what a BTS fan posted on X: Watch video

Another BTS fan wrote, “BTS appeared in the Michael Jackson “Thriller 40” documentary. I’m so proud (crying emoji).”

The third user commented,” OMG BTS appeared in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller 40″ documentary!!! I’m beyond proud of my babies!!”

