BTS ARMY Celebrates Jungkook’s Win After He Gets 2 Awards For ‘Seven’ at 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards – Check Reactions

BTS lead singer Jungkook gets off to a flyer with his solo song 'Seven', bagged 2 awards at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023. Here's how the the BTS ARMY reacted.

2023 MTV Europe Music Awards: K-pop star Jungkook from BTS band has received the ‘Best Song award’ and the ‘Best K-Pop trophy’. The BTS star added two awards to his name in the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards on releasing his solo ‘Seven’ as he continues to show his dominance in the genre. BTS vocalist Jungkook was nominated in three categories for Best Song, Biggest Fans, and Best K-pop, and competed against famous artists like Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift. As soon as Jungkook’s name was announced, the BTS Army took no time to celebrate the star. One of the users wrote, “#JUNGKOOK is the FIRST K-pop soloist to win the ‘Best Song’ category at the MTV EMAS, and the most awarded kpop soloist in history. doing so 2 days after his debut album! he is also the first k-pop soloist to win in non-kpop categories at both ceremonies!” “Jungkook, you are amazing, I love you,” wrote an enthusiastic BTS Army fan. . “Every song has different verses, vocals, Beats, tunes, and so on. Loving it” and “Everything JK touches turns to gold wow wow wow every song is gorgeous. Crying so hard this is everything I ever wanted can’t waitttt,” comments made by Jungkook fans and BTS fans.

Here are a few more reactions shared by BTS ARMY:

🏆 #JUNGKOOK has bagged Two Titles at the MTV EMA 2023 Awards!

🏆Best K-Pop — “Seven”

🏆Best Song — “Seven” 👑 Jeon Jungkook thus becomes the most awarded K-Pop/Korean Soloist in MTV EMA history! 🔥💥 CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK! 👏✨ pic.twitter.com/3ySBbyWSFo — SK POP (@SKPopCulture) November 6, 2023

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK🚨👍😎🚀🥳🤟

🏆#Jungkook’s “Seven” won “Best Song” at the 2023 MTV EMAs!

🏆#Jungkook won “Best K-pop” at the 2023 MTV EMAs!

JUNGKOOK MAIN POP BOY pic.twitter.com/Mi5Xfa3iNU — Jungkook Artist Forever (@e8iWoSa4oa0SJLI) November 5, 2023

Congratulations JUNGKOOK 🥳🥳🥳 for winning in MTV EMA AWARDS 2023

– Best K-Pop

– Best Song (Seven) Thank you voters for participating in this voting. #JUNGKOOK #정국 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/1gP5NQ0Ixs — 🥖JKVotingTeam_PH🥖🇵🇭 (@JKVotingTeam_PH) November 5, 2023



The 26-year-old vocalist won the Best Song Award for his solo album ‘Seven’ featuring Latto and also bagged Best K-pop award successfully. He debuted his solo singing career by releasing his first album named ‘Golden‘ which went live on November 3, 2023. The album also features popular track collaborations by artists Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran, Major Lazer, and several others.

Here is a complete track list of the album ‘Golden’

3D (feat. Jack Harlow)

Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer)

Seven (explicit ver. feat. Latto)

Standing Next to You

Yes or No

Please Don’t Change (feat. DJ Snake)

Hate You

Somebody

Too Sad to Dance

Shot Glass of Tears

Seven (clean ver. feat. Latto)

The MTV EMAs is an annual award function that was to be hosted in Paris, France on November 5 where the BTS star was set to perform. But, the show was cancelled after event organizers received advisories amid Israeli–Palestinian war.

