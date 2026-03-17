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BTS Army celebrates the return of Bangtan Boys as BTS: The Return Trailer Releases - Check Reactions

BTS Army celebrates the return of Bangtan Boys as ‘BTS: The Return’ Trailer Releases – Check Reactions

BTS: The Return tells a powerful story of friendship, growth, and starting fresh after hiatus of four years. Fans of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook can't keep calm. Check reactions here.

The South Korean boy band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, was formed in 2010 and includes members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. BTS has grown into one of the biggest music groups in the world with a massive fanbase. The group went on hiatus in 2022, leaving the army devastated. The break was taken so that all seven members could complete their mandatory military service in South Korea.

Now, BTS is set to return in March 2026 with their first full-group comeback in four years. Their comeback will include a new studio album, Arirang, releasing on March 20, and a Netflix documentary titled BTS: The Return, which will premiere on March 27 and showcase their reunion and work in Los Angeles.

What is BTS: The Return documentary about?

BTS: The Return is a feature-length documentary that follows the long-awaited comeback of global pop group BTS. Directed by Bao Nguyen and produced by This Machine and HYBE, the film gives fans a rare, behind-the-scenes at the group as they reunite after years apart.

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The film shows how time apart has changed them and how they reconnect as a group. As fans eagerly wait for their comeback, BTS also reflect on deeper questions – How to start again, how to respect their past, and how to move forward together. Through moments of doubt, fun, and self-discovery, they create new music that represents who they are today, leading to what could become a landmark album.

Emotional, honest, and inspiring, BTS: The Return tells a powerful story of friendship, growth, and starting fresh. In the trailer, Jimin says, “We are finally back where we are meant to be,” while RM calls BTS his “second family.”

BTS ARMY went into a frenzy after watching the trailer and couldn’t keep calm. Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions. One fan wrote, “This is really happening, and I’m crying,” while another shared, “Finally, after 4 years, my Tannies are back. I can’t hold back my tears—I don’t even know how I’ll watch the documentary. Their documentaries are always so special.” Another fan said, “My heart is not ready for this.Crying already and it’s just the teaser ”

Those who don’t know, The “BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG” begins in April 2026, with opening dates in Goyang, South Korea, followed by shows in Tokyo.

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