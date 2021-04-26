New Delhi: India is facing a deadly health crisis. The massive increase in coronavirus cases, collapse of the healthcare system and people pleading for help has triggered an alarm across the country. But at this time of crisis, several celebrities and other countries have come forth to provide aid to India and BTS is no different. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Wins Hearts With His Befitting Reply To Troll Asking Him To Do More Than Sending 'Virtual Hugs'

Grammy-nominated K-pop group BTS has a huge fan following and they are called ‘Army’. Time and again, their ARMY proved that together, they can achieve anything. This time, with the aim to help India in tackling the coronavirus crisis, the BTS army organised a fundraiser and raised over Rs. 20 lakh in 24 hours. BTS Fanclub shared a donation link on their Twitter account on Friday and urged fans across the world to come forth and help those suffering at this hour of need. “India is currently facing one of the worst covid outbreaks in the history of the pandemic. The second wave is far deadlier than the first and our healthcare infrastructure is under a lot of pressure. Individuals, as well as organizations, are trying to support the needs of the many affected by covid as best as they can,” post by BTS Fanclub read. And in less than 24 hours, BTS fans raised Rs 20 Lakh for coronavirus relief in India. Also Read - Shameful: Auto Driver Asks For Rs 4500 to Transport Dead Body to Postmortem House, Wife Complains to Yogi Adityanath

Embed Also Read - IPL: KKR Pacer Pat Cummins Donates USD 50,000 to India's Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

here’s a small FAQ about what #CovidReliefForIndia is and what it aims to achieve. please read to find out more. pic.twitter.com/LMT0LKPV52 — Covid Relief For India (@CovidReliefIn) April 24, 2021

The Fanclub later specified that the funds collected will be prioritised for Maharashtra and Delhi – both of which are worst affected by COVID-19 in the country. “We’re currently prioritizing Maharashtra and Delhi NCR initiatives but wish to start extending our support to cities like Lucknow, Bangalore, Ranchi, and more that are badly hit, and with your help, we can,” the fanclub’s statement said.

Meanwhile, On Monday, India reported more than 3 lakh coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day. The country recorded a total of 354,531 coronavirus cases and 2,806 deaths in the last 24 hours which is the biggest single-day spike in the daily increase in cases since the pandemic began last year.