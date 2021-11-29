Los Angeles: The world knows how BTS fans aka their ARMY is extremely loyal and never fail to shower love on their favourite singers. From collecting funds on the singers’ birthdays to taking a stand at all times, ARMY has repeatedly proved that they are the strongest support of the septet. However, as the group performs their superhit songs at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Los Angeles, even ARMY members left them stunned with a stunning gesture. Lakhs of people who have gathered at the SoFi stadium decided to create a wave with the light balls (also called ARMY bombs) in their hands. Even though the instructions about how to do it were given by the septet itself, but the outcome was spectacular. It was smooth, in sync and a treat to the eyes.Also Read - Megan Thee Stallion Joins BTS For a 'Smooth Like Butter' Performance In LA

Check out these spectacular visuals from SoFi stadium in Los Angeles:

FIRST ARMY BOMB WAVE IN SO LONG 😭 pic.twitter.com/qqCvBA1zQ2 — army film club (@0613frames) November 28, 2021

THE ARMY BOMB WAVE IN BOTH PLACES pic.twitter.com/Uz4mkDvChK — rose (@rfmagemas) November 28, 2021

Earlier, BTS boys surprised fans with Megan Thee Stallion’s entry on the stage. Yes, the American rapper joined the K-pop boys and sang their award-winning song ‘Butter’. Social media is flooded with Megan Thee Stallion’s videos from the concert and with fans appreciating BTS’ surprise.

While day 2 of Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles has been wrapped up, another round of concerts will continue on December 2 and December 3 as well.

