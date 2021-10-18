Good news for BTS ARMY: BTS has stunned the ARMY with songs like ‘Butter’, ‘My Universe’, and ‘Permission To Dance’ this year but they have got a new thing to add to their resume now. The BTS member’s song Friends is going to be a part of Marvel’s Eternals, a film that is releasing in India on November 5, featuring a whole gamut of superheroes. Friends is sung by Jimin and V for their album Map Of The Soul: 7 and this is their first collaboration with the studio.Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Teaser: Jungbook, V, J-Hope And Others Leave Army Curious | Watch

The news got confirmed when Marvel News shared a list of songs included in the soundtrack for Eternals. One of the names on the list was Friends, along with Celine Sharma’s Nach Mera Hero, Juice by Lizzo, and Time by Pink Floyd. Also Read - BTS V Expresses Anger On His Dating Rumours, Calls Them 'Pathetic'

While the K-Pop band must be excited with the news, the fans of Jimin are on top of the world since he has earlier revealed being a big fan of the Marvel universe. BTS ARMY has gone all big with the celebrations and they can’t stop writing about VMin’s (Jimin and V) first collaboration with the Marvel Studios. “Congratulations Producer Jimin” trended on social media as the BTS ARMY celebrated the new achievement of the popular K-Pop band. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Is BTS V Aka Kim Tae-hyung Dating Daughter of South Korea's Paradise Group President? HYBE Reveals It All

PRODUCER JIMIN, I’m so proud of you, Jimin too is a Marvel fan I’m pretty sure he’s celebrating right now cuz his own self-produced song “FRIENDS” by vmin is going to be in the soundtrack of MARVEL’s THE ETERNALS! AHHH pic.twitter.com/5SKw8lnww3 — Sanjana.Revankar (@sanjanahahaha8) October 17, 2021

Congratulations VMIN PROUD OF JIMIN AND TAEHYUNG

PROUD OF PRODUCER JIMIN @BTS_twt #vmin

pic.twitter.com/xQbpunFDki — CrAzY FOr mYseLf ⁷ JIN OST (@Jiminsl23186624) October 18, 2021

PRODUCER JIMIN , I’m so so so proud of you, my VMIN heart is on 7th cloud “FRIENDS” produced by JIMIN and sung by V and JIMIN is going to be the soundtrack of MARVEL’s THE ETERNAL . #VMIN — Saloni_patil (@saloni_patil24) October 18, 2021

Finally its confirmed bts friend’s will be soundtrack of upcoming marvel movie on 5 November !! #vmin pic.twitter.com/ViNa92tR5d — ~Vani♡ (@bangtan_ourlife) October 18, 2021

It‘s confirmed!Friends will be featured in the new marvel movie ‘The Eternals’ on coming nov “PROUD OF JIMIN AND TAEHYUNG”

Our soulmates did a wonderful job singing the songfelt your bond through the song#vmin

PROUD OF PRODUCER JIMINWith one song,he cherished us pic.twitter.com/I59saXofV8 — Fathusafnas_army_bts (@FathusafnasB) October 18, 2021

I am so proud for our jiminie & taehyungie I am so ecstatically happy for the both of you, the success of friends! thank you for writing amazing song “friends” huhuhu our favorite soullie! ✨#PROUDOFJIMINANDTAEHYUNG #PROUDOFPRODUCERJIMIN #Friends #vmin #TAEMIN pic.twitter.com/NodXjrwAna — jade (@k_thyvv95) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Eternals is studded with a huge ensemble cast including Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree, Salman Hayek, Lia Mchugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, and Kumail Nanjiani among others. The film is written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. It’s releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.