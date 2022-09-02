BTS Army Enraged Over Kim Taehyung’s Family Pictures Getting Leaked: BTS Army is fuming with rage with the invasion of privacy of their favourite V Aka Kim Taehyung. The South Korean singer’s alleged affair with Blackpink’s Jennie Kim has created a public spectacle of his privacy. The constant media galore on his private space has offended the ARMY and they are expressing their outrage on social media. According to a Bollywood Life report, the original account Gurumiharibo claimed that big people had contacted him and he would not be leaking any more pictures. In one of the pictures of V and Jennie leaked online, the BTS singer can be seen resting in a couch at the Blackpink singer’s home. Many fans and insiders believe that the singers could be just friends as they have a lot of common friends.Also Read - BTS ARMY Overjoyed After Korean Boy Band Wins Best Group Award For The Fourth Time - Check Reactions

ARMY SLAMS BIG HIT MUSIC

In a new picture leaked online a family with a dog is seen in a sailing boat. It is being specualted that it happens to be V’s family. The paparazzi’s obsession with the Korean singer’s personal life and relationship with Jennie is being bashed by netizens. V has always been very protective about his family and private life. So, the ARMY feels enraged over their idol’s privacy under scrutiny. Big Hit Music has also been slammed by the ARMY for being unable to protect V’s privacy. Also Read - BTS' Jimin Heads to Chicago as J-Hope Gears up For His Lollapalooza Debut

CHECK OUT BTS ARMY’S REACTIONS ON V’S PRIVACY BEING INVADED:

Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile. Always be happy no matter what.. BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG !! #BighitProtectTaehyung#TAEHYUNG #KIMTAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/ghqf9WDYF6 — Angela (@angeloftaekook) September 2, 2022

Also Read - BTS ARMY Says 'J-Hope is The Palette,' as Jung Ho-seok Opens up on Lollapalooza Setlist on IU’s Palette

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt Your artist’s PRIVACY and SAFETY should be your top priority! You need to take immediate action concerning the recent attacks against him and his privacy. You need to protect your artist now #v #BTSV #방탄소년단뷔 #김태형 pic.twitter.com/9cXjiMt19f — ✰ (@dreamistae) September 2, 2022

Omg another angle! so in love with his beautiful smile And look at the bodyguards in front of kim taehyung’s car cause the crowd was insane BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG

TAEHYUNG WELCOME TO NEW YORK #TAEHYUNG #BTSKpop #BTS #BTSV #KimTaehyung #방탄소년단뷔 #방탄소년단 #김태형 pic.twitter.com/FydZShPJOD — vkixii (@VKixii) August 25, 2022

Taehyung has protected his and family’s privacy sm, that we hardly got to see their faces. And he has always urged his fans to respect it too. and you all believing edits — (@maindoIls) September 2, 2022

BIGHIT PROTECT TAEHYUNG@BIGHIT_MUSIC @HYBEOFFICIALtwt seeing someone who values his family and privacy the most being breached and disrespected like this is honestly so heartbreaking. how long do we need to send you emails to take immediate actions for your OWN artist. — JoThV/ Solo Era KTH (@lovsKimTae) September 2, 2022

V is a South Korean singer and songwriter. A member of the South Korean boy band BTS, V has released three solo tracks under the band’s name: “Stigma” in 2016, “Singularity” in 2018, and “Inner Child” in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

For more updates on BTS V and Army, check out this space at India.com.