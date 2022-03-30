BTS Concert: K-Pop band BTS including J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin and RM have overpowered not just the world of music but also their presence on social media. RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jin recently left for Las Vegas. However, when they arrived at south Korea airport, a reporter recorded them and insulted Suga and RM by asking the cameraman to not focus on them as they are not so popular. The reporter said just to capture V, Jimin, and Jin.Also Read - Oscars 2022 Highlights: Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Beats His Best Actor Win; CODA Wins Best Picture
As soon as this video broke the internet, BTS ARMY started bashing the reporter. They took to social media and expressed their anger. Fans criticised the man for disrespecting Suga and RM on the basis of popularity and they are also very popular.
The conversation was recorded and here what the reporter and the cameraman talked:
Woman: "They're not coming out today."
Man: “Yes, 5 people. Out of those, you don’t really have to focus on RM and Suga, focus on the other three (Jin, V, Jimin).
Fans are disappointed and are calling for action to be taken against this and any other journalists who would show the same behavior because it is incredibly unprofessional of them. Other fans of other groups have also spoken up, saying reporters have also had the same behavior towards other idol groups, showing that this is something that needs addressing and should not be tolerated.