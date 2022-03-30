BTS Concert: K-Pop band BTS including J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Jin and RM have overpowered not just the world of music but also their presence on social media. RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jin recently left for Las Vegas. However, when they arrived at south Korea airport, a reporter recorded them and insulted Suga and RM by asking the cameraman to not focus on them as they are not so popular. The reporter said just to capture V, Jimin, and Jin.Also Read - Oscars 2022 Highlights: Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Beats His Best Actor Win; CODA Wins Best Picture

As soon as this video broke the internet, BTS ARMY started bashing the reporter. They took to social media and expressed their anger. Fans criticised the man for disrespecting Suga and RM on the basis of popularity and they are also very popular.

The conversation was recorded and here what the reporter and the cameraman talked:

Woman: "They're not coming out today."

Man: “Yes, 5 people. Out of those, you don’t really have to focus on RM and Suga, focus on the other three (Jin, V, Jimin).

A video of a reporter disrespecting 2 BTS members at Incheon Airport is … https://t.co/0j7vl8PNyB via @YouTube like how dare these mofks do this to our #RM and #SUGA #RESPECT_ALL_BTS_MEMBERS @BTS_twt such shame this happening in their own country! pic.twitter.com/xuMUTZu5h3 — Vidya (@Vidya_2801) March 29, 2022

Fans are disappointed and are calling for action to be taken against this and any other journalists who would show the same behavior because it is incredibly unprofessional of them. Other fans of other groups have also spoken up, saying reporters have also had the same behavior towards other idol groups, showing that this is something that needs addressing and should not be tolerated.

What happened and where is the video of the 2 idiot reporter’s who were overhead saying ‘ Yes 5 people. Out of those you don’t really have to focus on RM and SUGA ‘. Focus on the other 3, Jin, Jimin and V. Seriously, are the reporter’s that dumb and insensitive. Bts are family. — gail lee p 게일 (@gailleep) March 29, 2022

Do you think disrespecting his other members make J M happy & that reporter wife bias is JM. BTS always told us that they’re 7. If you want to celebrate 1 member do that but disrespecting others, it’s not good. Only my opinion. 🙂 — BANGTAN_ARMY ･ﾟ (@missnowflower) March 29, 2022

