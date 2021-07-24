Tokyo Olympics kicked off on Friday, July 23. A number of nations participated in the march past the much-awaited opening ceremony. However, it was South Korea that grabbed ARMY’s attention. It is because their favourite K-pop group featured in the same.Also Read - Highlights India vs New Zealand Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Sreejesh Heroics Help India Beat New Zealand 3-2

Globally loved BTS featured among three national icons of South Korea, representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony. Apart from BTS, the South Korean march-past also featured the country’s first National Treasure Namdaemun and 16th-century Korean admiral and military general Yi Sunsin. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari-Pravin Jadhav Bounce Back to Qualify For Quarterfinals of Archery Mixed Team Event

However, after spotting BTS in the South Korean march past, ARMY members were left in complete awe. Several fans took to Twitter sharing the screengrab from the event and expressed happiness and excitement. “Our boys @BTS_twt shown as the main representative of South Korea even on the Olympic opening ceremony. It’s indeed the national pride to have them to represent South Korea,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020, India's Dark Horse to Win a Medal: Mary Kom

Our boys @BTS_twt shown as the main representative of South Korea even on the Olympic opening ceremony.

Earlier this week, BTS boys were appointed as a “Special Presidential Envoy” by South Korean President Moon Jae. This means that BTS will now represent South Korea in upcoming major international conferences. They will also represent South Korea in 75th United Nations’ General Assembly this year which is likely to take place in September. Not just this, but BTS will also organise several events/activities to promote international cooperation aiming to tackle global issues including poverty and inequality.

Meanwhile, BTS recently released Permission To Dance which has now become the new internet sensation and has also replaced Butter on the Billboard charts.