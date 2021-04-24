South Korea: BTS members are known for their style statements and now it’s official. BTS boys have been declared as the latest house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. This comes a month after group boys performed at the Grammys in custom Louis Vuitton suits. The French fashion giant took to Twitter and wrote, “Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world-renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence.” Also Read - BTS Updates, April 23, Friday: Group's Fashion Is Now A Global Trend And Here's A Heartwarming Message For Filipino ARMY Too

While it is undoubtedly a badge of honour for the K-pop band, soon after the announcement, ARMY took to social media sharing some hilarious memes. Fans not only raised the high price of the French fashion giant but also dragged in Mcdonald's in their memes. It was earlier this month that the BTS announced a collaboration with a global burger chain as well.

Take a look at some of these memes: Also Read - BTS Updates, April 21, Wednesday: Trailer Of New Photobook Released, Will Jin Join Military Next Year?

thinking of canceling my order of this so i can start saving money for my louis vuitton dream of pacing back and forth in front of their store before going to mcd to splurge on bts meals pic.twitter.com/zapcg1aCcZ — furless (@ineedseoks) April 24, 2021

my dad when i go from asking for a bts meal from mcdonalds to a bts purse from louis vuitton pic.twitter.com/B6dhh3OuVA — rini⁷ (@6adbye) April 23, 2021

Me going into McDonald’s for my bts meal with my Louis Vuitton bag pic.twitter.com/Y9lCGHgIT3 — Diana⁷ 석지니 (@seokjinnie_93) April 23, 2021

what it’s like as an army with my louis vuitton bag bts edition and orders bts meal for the first time pic.twitter.com/pJWFdtjm75 — hoseok thinker ☀️ (@jhopians) April 23, 2021

bts louis vuitton x mcdonald’s meal pic.twitter.com/bEbWjj9LXG — ♡ella ⁷ (@jjkroyale) April 23, 2021

Did you like these memes? What are your views on BTS’ collaboration with the French fashion giant?