There are several clips and pictures of BTS doing rounds on the internet from the Grammys 2022. From BTS' dance performance on Butter to V flirting with Olivia Rodrigo to Lady Gaga hugging and kissing V aka Taehyung, all of them went viral. However, there is another set of pictures of BTS' V from the backstage of Grammys, Las Vegas where he was spotted smoking. A fan leaked V's smoking pictures where he looked dapper in a suited look. As soon as the pics went viral, ARMY fumed in anger and slammed the user who shared pictures without the consent of V. Fans tried to justify V's smoking, others simple warned V against his smoking habit.

A fan wrote, "KIM TAEHYUNG, like the other members, is an ADULT who can do whatever he wants. Smoking, drinking, flirting, and so on. Our role as fans is to support them in THEIR CAREERS; we are uninvolved in their personal lives or what they do beyond the camera. Anyway, STAN BTS!". Another wrote, "BTS are ADULTS. They can do whatever they want to because they are ADULTS. Don't be mad nor sad that they are doing things such as smoking/vaping, drinking, etc… They can freely do it because they're ADULTS."

Take a look at the reactions on Twitter:

guys look at taehyung smoking a cigarette.. pic.twitter.com/zkDSfIRXNb — bts type to 🔞 (@kookstype) April 4, 2022

KIM TAEYUNG OF BTS CAUGHT SMOKING CIGARETTE AT THE GRAMMY! pic.twitter.com/4JmqXvYy2k — KIM TAEHYUNG SMOKES (@taehyungcigar) April 4, 2022

Sasaeng took photos of two BTS members smoking and… DUDE, THEY ARE FUCKING GROWN UPS. Adults smoke, have sex, drink, have healthy social lives. Stop infantilizing adults and stop having parasocial relationships with celebrities.

Dear God, it’s exhausting to deal with you ppl. — Dení is a magpie (@Deni_is_aFlor) April 4, 2022

BTS are grown men why are people trying to ‘cancel’ tae for smoking a cigarette he’s not underage. It’s his life if he wants to then he can as long as no one else is in harm. — shasha⁷ (@THEEJEONGUK) April 4, 2022

Let’s remember taehyung is a grown ass man I don’t wanna see no slander on my tl about him smoking like y’all did with the juul situation. He is not a child — alex⁷ IS SEEING BTS (@3jsupremecy) April 4, 2022

