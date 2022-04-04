There are several clips and pictures of BTS doing rounds on the internet from the Grammys 2022. From BTS’ dance performance on Butter to V flirting with Olivia Rodrigo to Lady Gaga hugging and kissing V aka Taehyung, all of them went viral. However, there is another set of pictures of BTS’ V from the backstage of Grammys, Las Vegas where he was spotted smoking. A fan leaked V’s smoking pictures where he looked dapper in a suited look. As soon as the pics went viral, ARMY fumed in anger and slammed the user who shared pictures without the consent of V. Fans tried to justify V’s smoking, others simple warned V against his smoking habit.Also Read - BTS' V Blushes After Lady Gaga Hugs And Kisses Him at Grammys 2022, Indian ARMY Asks 'Bhabhi Banale'
A fan wrote, “KIM TAEHYUNG, like the other members, is an ADULT who can do whatever he wants. Smoking, drinking, flirting, and so on. Our role as fans is to support them in THEIR CAREERS; we are uninvolved in their personal lives or what they do beyond the camera. Anyway, STAN BTS!”. Another wrote, “BTS are ADULTS. They can do whatever they want to because they are ADULTS. Don’t be mad nor sad that they are doing things such as smoking/vaping, drinking, etc… They can freely do it because they’re ADULTS.” Also Read - BTS' Butter Loses to Doja Cat ft SZA's Kiss Me More in Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance Category at Grammys 2022, ARMY Reacts
Take a look at the reactions on Twitter:
