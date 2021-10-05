South Korea: BTS boys Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enjoy massive popularity across the world. John Cena to Cardi B, several celebrities have also repeatedly expressed their love for the K-pop septet. The latest global icon to join the list of BTS AMRY is legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Yes, Parasite actor Cho Yeo Jeong has revealed that the Titanic actor talked about the K-pop septet when she met her during the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. Parasite actor revealed the same on Coupang Play’s Saturday Night Live Korea.Also Read - BTS Becomes Group With Most Number 1 Hits On Billboard Hot 100 After 'My Universe' Tops Chart

During the show, the Parasite actor talked about how she bonded with Leonardo DiCaprio over BTS. Not just this, but the Hollywood star had further revealed that he loved their song, Blood Sweat & Tears.

Earlier this year, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V made a short appearance in the music video of Peakboy's new song Gyopo Hairstyle. He was also seen holding up a blue-colored drink and raising a toast. However, this reminded fans of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio's toast from The Great Gatsby.

Meanwhile, BTS boys are all set for their concert of the year titled 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE'. This is the group's first official concert of the year and will be held in person. It will be held at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles on November 27 and 28, and December 1 and 2.

