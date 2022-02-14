BTS: K-pop sensation group BTS has millions of followers across the world including India. Every state has its own BTS fan pages that share edits including the Bollywood songs. Indian BTS ARMY is obsessed and absolutely in love with these video edits where the group members V, Jimin, Jungkbook, Suga, Jin, RM, J-Hope are most of the time seen grooving to the beats of popular Hindi numbers. After YouTuber Anshuman Sharma’s BTS edit went viral where Jungkook sang in Hindi, he posted another edited video on his Instagram for all V Aka Kim Taehyung’s fans.Also Read - 2 Gay Men Caught Kissing on Live TV, Twitter Calls It 'An Act of Revolution' | Watch

This time, Anshuman created a video where V was seen singing in Hindi as he plays the keyboard. “Aa na, koi na roke roke, Main, tumhe karun pyaar, tumhe karun pyaar, koi na roke roke,” sang Taehyung. The video featured montages from the Christmas Tree singer’s live sessions. Anshuman Sharma shared the video with the caption, “If Taehyung was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who’s Taehyung biased Thank ya’ll for your love on the JK one, here’s another one for you guys after so many requests! Follow me if you haven’t already! Save & Share this for more!” The song romantic edit, which has dropped just in time for Valentine’s Day, has the Indian BTS ARMY swooning. Also Read - SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances to AP Dhillon’s 'Excuses' Song, Impresses With Her Swag | Watch

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

Also Read - It's Happening! BTS Drop A Major Hint About Their 2022 World Tour, ARMY Goes Berserk

The video of BTS V singing in Hindi has gone viral and has garnered 81,349 likes. Check out some of their reactions below:

Watch this space for more updates.