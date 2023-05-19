ZEE Sites

BTS Army Goes Berserk as Jimin Features in Fast X Track: ‘Divine Voice’ – Watch

BTS Army recently went bonkers as Jimin aka Park Ji-min featured in Fast X track 'Angel Pt.1'. - Watch

Published: May 19, 2023 2:32 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

BTS Army Goes Berserk as Jimin Features in Fast X Track: BTS Jimin, also known as Park Ji-min has a massive fan following. His singing and dancing skills are always hailed by K-Pop enthusiasts and music lovers. Jimin’s followers are always looking forward to his songs, social media pictures and reels. In a very short span of time, the BTS singer and dancer has resonated with a worldwide audience base. Twitter and Instagram are flooded with fan handles that keep posting his updates. Now, as Vin Diesel’s Vast X has released in theatres, the new Fast X track, Angel Pt. 1 is breaking the internet. It features Jimin alongside American rapper Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long. Army went bonkers as they saw Jimin in the video.

CHECK OUT BTS ARMY’S REACTION TO JIMIN’S APPEARANCE IN NEW FAST X TRACK:

Jimin is a South Korean singer and dancer. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS.

For more updates on BTS Army, Jimin and Fast X, check out this space at India.com.

