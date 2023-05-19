BTS Army Goes Berserk as Jimin Features in Fast X Track: ‘Divine Voice’ – Watch

Home

BTS Army recently went bonkers as Jimin aka Park Ji-min featured in Fast X track 'Angel Pt.1'. - Watch

BTS Army Goes Berserk as Jimin Features in Fast X Track: BTS Jimin, also known as Park Ji-min has a massive fan following. His singing and dancing skills are always hailed by K-Pop enthusiasts and music lovers. Jimin’s followers are always looking forward to his songs, social media pictures and reels. In a very short span of time, the BTS singer and dancer has resonated with a worldwide audience base. Twitter and Instagram are flooded with fan handles that keep posting his updates. Now, as Vin Diesel’s Vast X has released in theatres, the new Fast X track, Angel Pt. 1 is breaking the internet. It features Jimin alongside American rapper Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long. Army went bonkers as they saw Jimin in the video.

CHECK OUT BTS ARMY’S REACTION TO JIMIN’S APPEARANCE IN NEW FAST X TRACK:

angel is so beautiful, jimin you did so good i love it so much @BTS_twt — jk vids (slow) (@jjklve) May 18, 2023

JIMIN IS THE ANGEL,

I’VE NEVER HEARD A MORE ANGELIC VOICE — ‏ََ (@jimintheme) May 18, 2023

Jiminssi I really like the song “Angel Pt.1”

Thank YOU Regards,

just me … @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/kj1so1BsJa — Angel JAS (@Jaszzzmin) May 18, 2023

Jimin has the most beautiful voice in the song. — Min YoonKer II on DDAY Tour♥️ (@MinYoonker) May 18, 2023

Congratulations, and Thank you Jimin ‍♀️ ANGEL PT 1 IS COMING

JIMIN IS COMING

JIMIN FOR FASTX SAGA #지민의질주 #엔젤파트원_천사가맞잖아 #AngelPt1isComing — Prince JiminFACE (@NeverthelessYea) May 18, 2023

ITS SO GOOD JIMIN SOUNDS SO ANGELIC — ℘ (@archiveforJK) May 18, 2023

This song will conquer the whole world ‍♀️✨✨

ANGEL PT 1 IS COMING

JIMIN IS COMING

JIMIN FOR FASTX SAGA #지민의질주 #엔젤파트원_천사가맞잖아 #AngelPt1isComing — Mary joao ‍♀️✨ (@Maryjoao5) May 18, 2023

Jimin is a South Korean singer and dancer. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS.

