BTS Army Goes Berserk as Jungkook Sings ‘Naatu Naatu’ Again: ‘My Desi Boy’ – Check Reactions

BTS Army went berserk as Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook sang 'Naatu Naatu' again during his live session.

BTS Army Goes Berserk as Jungkook Sings ‘Naatu Naatu’ Again: Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook always impresses his fans with his sweet gestures apart from his soulful singing. The BTS singer recently sang Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR during a live session. He had earlier also sung the same song from the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer some months ago. BTS Army, the nickname for BTS fans is on cloud nine knowing about Jungkook’s obsession for the Telugu song. The K-pop fans from India hailed him calling him ‘Desi Boy’. The K-pop singer had responded to an Indian fan’s question who asked about his plans to visit India.

BTS ARMY GOES BONKETS AS JUNGKOOK SINGINS ‘NAATU NAATU’AGAIN:

jungkook going “naatu naatu” while playing ‘seven’ pic.twitter.com/3ggrrTbOeO — ❦ ⁷ (@jeonsfairyy) October 2, 2023

My desi heart — Nupur (@DrNupurrk) October 2, 2023

Time to introduce this man to every tamil & telugu kuthu song out there — Meg (@meghanabhaskar7) October 2, 2023

Another win for Indian ARMYs — Jimeo Park Filter •᷄ɞ•᷅ (Military yeobo⁷) (@CuteMochi25) October 3, 2023

OMG SO PROUD — RUHI | SUGA (@bigboytaegi) October 2, 2023

MY DESI KING — ritu ³ᴰ (@VictimisedByV) October 2, 2023

I WANT HIM TO PERFORM NATTU NATTU SO BADLY — baffledhead ⁷ (@ijimint) October 2, 2023

OUR DESI JUNGKOOK!!! — JIMTOBER (@_Daisyyy_wer) October 2, 2023

nattu nattu hype died down ages ago.. bro really love this song — GJ (@jhi_bangtan) October 2, 2023

Wooo our desi Munda — Anchal Layo(V)er 3D (@anchal_chhaya) October 2, 2023

INDIAN ARMYS KEEP WINNING FR! — SkyLove⁷(inactive till 20 Oct) (@13101995Jiminie) October 2, 2023

HES MORE BHARATIYA THAN ME I HAVENT EVEN HEARD THE SONG — miumiu (@cookicrombs) October 3, 2023

MAKE SOME NOISE FOR THE DESI BOY!!! — jan⁷ (@jkiseuphoria) October 2, 2023

It won’t be a surprise if he suddenly collabs with any Indian composer to make a desi song man will love desi songs sm — Min Agnes⁷(ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ) (@yoonisminie) October 2, 2023

Bro loves naatu naatu more than his own song seven — ICONIC♡JK⁷⟭⟬⟬⟭/ STREAM 3D (@gookie777) October 2, 2023

Jungkook is a South Korean singer. He is a member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS.

