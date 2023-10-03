Top Recommended Stories

  BTS Army Goes Berserk as Jungkook Sings 'Naatu Naatu' Again: 'My Desi Boy' – Check Reactions

BTS Army Goes Berserk as Jungkook Sings ‘Naatu Naatu’ Again: ‘My Desi Boy’ – Check Reactions

BTS Army went berserk as Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook sang 'Naatu Naatu' again during his live session.

Published: October 3, 2023 8:11 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

BTS Army Goes Berserk as Jungkook Sings 'Naatu Naatu' Again: 'My Desi Boy' - Check Reactions
BTS Army Goes Berserk as Jungkook Sings 'Naatu Naatu' Again: 'My Desi Boy' - Check Reactions

BTS Army Goes Berserk as Jungkook Sings ‘Naatu Naatu’ Again: Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook always impresses his fans with his sweet gestures apart from his soulful singing. The BTS singer recently sang Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR during a live session. He had earlier also sung the same song from the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer some months ago. BTS Army, the nickname for BTS fans is on cloud nine knowing about Jungkook’s obsession for the Telugu song. The K-pop fans from India hailed him calling him ‘Desi Boy’. The K-pop singer had responded to an Indian fan’s question who asked about his plans to visit India.

BTS ARMY GOES BERSERK AS JUNGKOOK SINGS 'NAATU NAATU' AGAIN:

Jungkook is a South Korean singer. He is a member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS.

