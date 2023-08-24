Home

BTS Army Goes Berserk as V aka Kim Tae Hyung Reveals Teaser of ‘Blue’ From His Debut Solo Album

Kim Taehyung aka V, member of K-pop boy band BTS shared a glimpse of his new song "Blue" which is all set to hit the internet on September 13 from his debut solo album. Here is what his fans think.

BTS’s member Kim Taehyung a.k.a V took the internet by storm after two hit songs -‘Rainy Days’ and ‘Love Me Again’- from his latest solo debut album ‘Layover’. Now, the BTS member has released the teaser of his third song titled ‘Blue’ and has become the talk of the town once again. Just a glimpse of the songs has already painted the town ‘Blue’ (pun intended) as it gathered more than 3 million in a short span. The fans surely cannot keep calm and are awaiting the release of the song.

The teaser looks extremely captivating and intense. It builds up curiosity as V walks eagerly towards a flat wearing a leather jacket and knocks on a door. This is when suddenly the song’s title ‘Blue’ flashes on the screen and the fans are left in awe and super-excited as well. The music video will be released on September 13 this year.

V’s FANS ARE JUST TOO EXCITED, CHECK REACTIONS

The 24-second clip of the teaser made fans go crazy and they couldn’t keep their calm as one user took to Twitter and wrote ‘ We are getting actor Taehyung for Blue MV OMG.”

WE ARE GETTING ACTOR TAEHYUNG FOR BLUE MV OMG!!! pic.twitter.com/qgZSBOUFdq — moni⁷ (ꪜ) (@taeisthv) August 21, 2023

Another Instagram user commented, ” My God !!! The world wants to know: who is behind that door??? .”

TAEHYUNG HERE IS ALREADY LOOKING INSANE IM SORRY pic.twitter.com/8f0J6Tqalu — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) August 21, 2023

V’s love has also mustered some hilarious reactions.

me if taehyung was ringing my doorbell and banging on my door: pic.twitter.com/sW8e62jv6x — mani⁷s ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@strwbrryoongii) August 21, 2023

The song already seemed like a hit before its release as fans are all too curious to know what really is behind the door! Why V is knocking on that door in order to seek a response ? Well, all their questions are yet to be answered till the song hits the charts in September.

The member of the famous boy band has been in the headlines ever since he announced his solo album. Ever since other members of BTS began their mandatory military service, the other members are focused on their solo projects and the same goes with V as he announced the release of his solo album ‘Layover’ on August 8.

The singer is known for his melodious tunes, and charming personality mustering him a large fanbase all over the world. His recent songs Rainy Days and Love Me Again gained around 26 million and 46 million respectively which clearly shows the love he is getting from the audience.

Have you watched the teaser yet?

We wish the charming and extremely talented singer for his upcoming projects.

(Written by Anam Saifi)

