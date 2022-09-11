BTS ARMY Goes Bonkers as Jin Heads For US: BTS ARMY went bonkers as viral pictures of Jin aka Seok-jin heading for United States are breaking the internet. As per recent claims Jin headed to Los Angeles for a personal schedule. As Jin was spotted at the South Korean International airport he looked dapper in casuals as he get off from his car. The South Korean singer donned a dark jacket with blue denim and a white t-shirt. He teamed his look with white sneakers and a black tote bag. ARMY was in awe of Jin’s ruffled hair and curly locks. Many BTS fans once again sparked rumours of his solo debut and future collaboration with Bang PD.Also Read - BTS Indian Army Goes Berserk as Jimin Reveals he Knows 'Biryani' is 'Indian Food' - Check Reactions

CHECK OUT THE ARMY REACTIONS ON TWIITER:

[New Nickname] K-Media called Seokjin: “Autumn Man” 220911 Brown-hued hair complementing his jacket, perfect fall look HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JIN#방탄소년단진 #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/A90jfSoEJk — Nickname Fairy (@nicknamefairy) September 11, 2022

not even a mask can hide his beauty… #BTSJIN pic.twitter.com/h0JF8Bl4JY — daily seokjin (@dailyskjnselca) September 11, 2022

seokjin turn around to bow and even made eye contact with this reporter, so lucky HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JIN pic.twitter.com/AsxK8maNn0 — mapler hayi (@jinakgay) September 11, 2022

Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Kim has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

