BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Jungkook Aka Jeon Jung-kook’s New Single ‘Too Much’ Breaks The Internet – Check Reactions

BTS Army recently reacted after the teaser of Jungkook's new single 'Too Much' with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee went viral.

Published: October 20, 2023 2:52 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

BTS Army Heaps Praise on Jungkook’s New Single ‘Too Much’: The teaser of Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook’s new single Too Much recently broke the internet. Ever since then his fans are going berserk over his looks and the song. The BTS singer has collaborated with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee for Too Much. In no time BTS Army reposted the teaser videos and screenshots from the track. The viral reactions showcase the huge fan following of the South Korean singer. In the recent times, K-Pop artists have gained huge popularity among the millenials across the globe. Apart from singers, Korean actors and filmmakers are also being appreciated by cinephiles.

FANS REACT TO JUNGKOOK’S NEW SINGLE ‘TOO MUCH’:

