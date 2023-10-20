Home

BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Jungkook Aka Jeon Jung-kook’s New Single ‘Too Much’ Breaks The Internet – Check Reactions

BTS Army recently reacted after the teaser of Jungkook's new single 'Too Much' with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee went viral.

BTS Army Heaps Praise on Jungkook’s New Single ‘Too Much’: The teaser of Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook’s new single Too Much recently broke the internet. Ever since then his fans are going berserk over his looks and the song. The BTS singer has collaborated with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee for Too Much. In no time BTS Army reposted the teaser videos and screenshots from the track. The viral reactions showcase the huge fan following of the South Korean singer. In the recent times, K-Pop artists have gained huge popularity among the millenials across the globe. Apart from singers, Korean actors and filmmakers are also being appreciated by cinephiles.

FANS REACT TO JUNGKOOK’S NEW SINGLE ‘TOO MUCH’:

요로큼 귀염뽀짝하게 챌린지 뜨는 날 이러케 파격적인 야생마 컨셉 댄스 올리는 넌 진짜 플랙스다! 항상 얘기하게 되는 이 갭차이란 JUNGKOOK X KID LAROI X CENTRAL CEE#TooMuchIsComing #Jungkook #TooMuch pic.twitter.com/bkGPGrilvg — jh kei3ɠσℓ∂εɳ (@jeanhwi) October 20, 2023

JUNGKOOK STARTING THE INTRO OF HIS FEATURE INSTEAD OF WAITING TILL THE END OF THE SONG TO HEAR HIM #Jungkook #TooMuch #TooMuchFeatJungkook pic.twitter.com/hGk58Z6pa3 — bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) October 19, 2023

JUNGKOOK & THE KID LAROI Dancing “TOO MUCH” TOO MUCH OUT TODAY#Jungkook_TooMuch

JUNGKOOK IS COMING#TOOMUCHisComing

JUNGKOOK X KID LAROI X CENTRAL CEE#Jungkook #TooMuch #TooMuchFeatJungkook pic.twitter.com/06sXxZEoGO — JKJUIBANGTAN⁷ “JUNGkOOK_GOLDEN” (@Kookienadera) October 20, 2023

People be streaming his TikTok instead of Too Much on Spotify ทุกคนคะะะะะะยอดสตรีมน่ากลัว โกล 1 ล้านนะคะไม่ใช่ 1 แสน อย่ามัวสตรีมติ๊กต่อกค่ะ!!!!!! เดมมาขอเพลย์ลิสต์ด่วนๆๆๆๆ ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍#TooMuch #TooMuchFeatJungkook pic.twitter.com/c3lUBqkeJP — TEAM JUNGKOOK TH (@1BforJK) October 20, 2023

Jungkook is seriously the most talented person I’ve ever seen in my life and this ain’t biased opinion, this is a straight fact. He can do everything he wants with this voice, and the proof is once again heard with Too Much release. HIS VOCALS!!! #TooMuch pic.twitter.com/OGjT6D2xpB — 나비.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) October 19, 2023

please stream #TooMuch so jungkook can afford a shirt 🙁 pic.twitter.com/lMCxnQtKth — cas⁷ ⭐️ CENCHKOOK (@faekooks) October 20, 2023

Jungkook e The Kid LAROI ao som de ‘TOO MUCH’ ️#toomuch pic.twitter.com/aHlDMv8peJ — Jeon Jungkook Brazil (@JeonJungkook_BR) October 20, 2023

