BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Jungkook Returns With His Energetic Track ‘3D’ Featuring Jack Harlow – Check Reactions

BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Junkook Returns With His Energetic Track 3D: BTS Army is on cloud nine ever since the new music video 3D of their heartthrob Jungkook aka Jeon jung-kook released. The energetic track features Jungkook along with Jack Harlow. In no time fans went gaga over the singer’s viral video that is breaking the internet. From music to the dance and style of the BTS singer mesmerised netizens. There has been huge buzz around 3D after the success of Jungkook’s first solo single Seven. The Army dropped heartwarming comments and posts hailing Jungkook’s collaboration with the American singer-rapper.

BTS ARMY HAILS JUNGKOOK’s NEW MUSIC VIDEO 3D:

I WANNA SEE IT

IN MOTION

IN 3D

yep this song is gonna be stuck in my head now‍#3D_byJungkook #3DOUTTODAY #3D_Jungkook pic.twitter.com/sp0UYqicRX — ᴶᵘⁿᵍᵏᵒᵒᵏᴵⁿ_³ᴰ (@Kkprincess172) September 29, 2023

HILO DE PLAYLIST FOCUS EN #3D_byJungkook (explicit & alternative ver.)

— PLAYLIST NOCTURNA : 3D w global 200

Seven (e + c) ⁴⁰

Like Crazy ⁴⁰

Rainy Days ⁴⁰

Love Me Again ⁴⁰

3D (explicit ver.)

3D (alternate ver.)

Slow Dancing ²⁰

Take Two ²⁰https://t.co/RvD0uLpjiE — ⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ ³ᴰ (@jujulthaaa) September 29, 2023

This part in 3D is so good and the dance too and and wtf Jeon Jungkook looks so good and hot I wasn’t ready for this!!#3D_byJungkookpic.twitter.com/qksT9EDiEU — Ikra⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ³ᴰ (@ikra_bts7) September 29, 2023

