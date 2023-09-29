By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Jungkook Returns With His Energetic Track ‘3D’ Featuring Jack Harlow – Check Reactions
BTS Army Goes recently went berserk as Jungkook aka Jeon jung-kook's energetic track '3D' featuring American rapper Jack Harlow went viral. - Check Reactions
BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Junkook Returns With His Energetic Track 3D: BTS Army is on cloud nine ever since the new music video 3D of their heartthrob Jungkook aka Jeon jung-kook released. The energetic track features Jungkook along with Jack Harlow. In no time fans went gaga over the singer’s viral video that is breaking the internet. From music to the dance and style of the BTS singer mesmerised netizens. There has been huge buzz around 3D after the success of Jungkook’s first solo single Seven. The Army dropped heartwarming comments and posts hailing Jungkook’s collaboration with the American singer-rapper.
BTS ARMY HAILS JUNGKOOK’s NEW MUSIC VIDEO 3D:
I WANNA SEE IT
IN MOTION
IN 3D
yep this song is gonna be stuck in my head now#3D_byJungkook #3DOUTTODAY #3D_Jungkook pic.twitter.com/sp0UYqicRX
— ᴶᵘⁿᵍᵏᵒᵒᵏᴵⁿ_³ᴰ (@Kkprincess172) September 29, 2023
HILO DE PLAYLIST FOCUS EN #3D_byJungkook (explicit & alternative ver.)
— PLAYLIST NOCTURNA : 3D w global 200
Seven (e + c) ⁴⁰
Like Crazy ⁴⁰
Rainy Days ⁴⁰
Love Me Again ⁴⁰
3D (explicit ver.)
3D (alternate ver.)
Slow Dancing ²⁰
Take Two ²⁰https://t.co/RvD0uLpjiE
— ⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ ³ᴰ (@jujulthaaa) September 29, 2023
DID JUNGKOOK JUST ADMIT THAT HE CAN MAKE YOU RAIN
#JungKook #정국 #JungKook_3D #3D_byJungkook #3D_Jungkook pic.twitter.com/GdRUszacni
— bts memeories⁷ (@btsmemeories) September 29, 2023
This part in 3D is so good and the dance too and and wtf Jeon Jungkook looks so good and hot I wasn’t ready for this!!#3D_byJungkookpic.twitter.com/qksT9EDiEU
— Ikra⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ³ᴰ (@ikra_bts7) September 29, 2023
“champagne confetti”
“rain rain rain you can’t fake it”
so jungkook is THAT type of a man… good lord♀️#JungKook_3D #3D_byJungkook #Jungkook3D #3DbyJungkook pic.twitter.com/IN75Gb7god
— ⟭⟬ ray ⁷⟬⟭ | 3D (@lilonekook) September 29, 2023
We tried to tell y’all he’s a head pusher…. #3D_byJungkook #JungKook #3DbyJungkook pic.twitter.com/ex1yJC3Pe3
— Jimin’s Toof (B-ChimChim) 3D is coming! (@ForeverPurple07) September 29, 2023
Jungkook dancing in the water!! Yes BEST PART OF THE MV #JungKook #정국 #JungKook_3D #3D_byJungkook #3D_JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/zDAP7AYJG1
— dyn_JK♥︎ (@Jeonseven01) September 29, 2023
Jungkook is a South Korean singer. He is a member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS.
