Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin Opens up on BTS Comeback in Viral Video – Check Reactions

BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin Opens up on BTS Comeback in Viral Video – Check Reactions

BTS Army, the popular fandom of South Korean band BTS went berserk after Jin aka Kim Seok-jin opened up on the possibility of BTS comeback in viral video.

Published: September 16, 2023 2:51 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin Opens up on BTS Comeback in Viral Video - Check Reactions
BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin Opens up on BTS Comeback in Viral Video - Check Reactions

BTS Army Goes Bonkers After Kim Tae-hyung Speaks About BTS Comeback: BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin recently spoke about the comeback of BTS and future concerts in a new video dedicated to his fans and followers. The BTS fandom, popularly nicknames as the Army went crazy over the new video. They were also surprised as V aka Kim Tae-hyung made a short appearance in the viral clip. The video is breaking the internet as fans are going gaga over Jin and V featuring in the same frame after a long gap. In no time the Army came up with overwhelming reactions on social media.

Trending Now

BTS ARMY REACTS TO JIN AKA KIM SEOK-JIN’S VIRAL VIDEO:

You may like to read


Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: “Awake” in 2016, “Epiphany” in 2018, and “Moon” in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>