BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin Opens up on BTS Comeback in Viral Video – Check Reactions

BTS Army, the popular fandom of South Korean band BTS went berserk after Jin aka Kim Seok-jin opened up on the possibility of BTS comeback in viral video.

BTS Army Goes Bonkers After Kim Tae-hyung Speaks About BTS Comeback: BTS Jin aka Kim Seok-jin recently spoke about the comeback of BTS and future concerts in a new video dedicated to his fans and followers. The BTS fandom, popularly nicknames as the Army went crazy over the new video. They were also surprised as V aka Kim Tae-hyung made a short appearance in the viral clip. The video is breaking the internet as fans are going gaga over Jin and V featuring in the same frame after a long gap. In no time the Army came up with overwhelming reactions on social media.

BTS ARMY REACTS TO JIN AKA KIM SEOK-JIN’S VIRAL VIDEO:

My heartbeat skipped for a sec #JIN pic.twitter.com/dB2wWd0xow — JIN UPDATES (@seokjin_updates) September 16, 2023

OMG!! You guys, Seokjin, is saying that we need to be healthy and powerful because of what will be coming after he returns, Aaaaaaa!! I’m so ready!! KSJ1 SOON, so let’s get ready for his upcoming music & concerts too #방탄소년단진 #BTSJIN #Jin #김석진 pic.twitter.com/J6SENEPLEu — JIN FACTS || (@_LunarWolfJin) September 16, 2023

V!~ You’re done?

V is here too

Wanna be on (the video) once?

Okay!

Okay, be in the video

*peekaboo cutie*

Say hi, V..

Hello, i am Kim Taeh!yung!

#V #JIN pic.twitter.com/IV0pht5i69 — Ai⁷ (@ainanazriii) September 16, 2023

Kim Seokjin has a notebook called Wish Note by Jin . Ohh awesome was that . Where can I get a copy to buy ? SWEET AUTUMN MAN JIN

WE LOVE YOU JIN#방탄소년단진 #JIN #BTSJIN #ジン pic.twitter.com/73K08lx3Zs — Hope (@kinskay) September 16, 2023

Jin is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: “Awake” in 2016, “Epiphany” in 2018, and “Moon” in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart.

