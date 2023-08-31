Top Recommended Stories

BTS Army Goes Bonkers as V Aka Kim Tae-Hyung Spends Entire Day With Emotional Fan – Check Reactions

Published: August 31, 2023 7:36 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

BTS V Spends Entire Day With Fan, Army Goes Berserk: BTS V aka Kim Tae-Hyung has a crazy fan following. The South-Korean singer often surprises netizens with his humble gestures. Recently V spent an entire day with an emotional BTS fan. He played arcade games with the female fan and the duo also savoured a meal together. BTS Army (the popular nickname for BTS fans) got touched by V’s sensitivity and humility. While he bid adieu to the young fan, she teared up as he gave her a warm hug. Army called it ‘the most beautiful thing in the world’.

BTS ARMY HAILS KIM TAE-HYUNG’S HUMBLE GESTURE TOWARDS FAN:

