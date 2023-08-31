Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
BTS Army Goes Bonkers as V Aka Kim Tae-Hyung Spends Entire Day With Emotional Fan – Check Reactions
BTS Army went bonkers as Kim Tae-Hyung spent his entire day with an emotional fan. - Check Reactions
BTS V Spends Entire Day With Fan, Army Goes Berserk: BTS V aka Kim Tae-Hyung has a crazy fan following. The South-Korean singer often surprises netizens with his humble gestures. Recently V spent an entire day with an emotional BTS fan. He played arcade games with the female fan and the duo also savoured a meal together. BTS Army (the popular nickname for BTS fans) got touched by V’s sensitivity and humility. While he bid adieu to the young fan, she teared up as he gave her a warm hug. Army called it ‘the most beautiful thing in the world’.
BTS ARMY HAILS KIM TAE-HYUNG’S HUMBLE GESTURE TOWARDS FAN:
Q: What is the perfect date?
A: Spending time with Kim Taehyung like THIS #BTSV #TAEHYUNG #DingoStoryWithV #BTS
pic.twitter.com/OQpTCcmzy5
— ꪜ ⟭AFBF!⟬ (@KimsterW) August 31, 2023
You may like to read
อบอุ่นมากกก ฟีลแฟนมากกก
อิจฉามากกกกกกกกกกกกกก
Love you as always TaeTae
We love you Taehyung
Our beloved #태형 #뷔 #V #BTSV #TAEHYUNG #テテ #KimTaehyung #방탄소년단 #BTS #BTSARMY@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Fkp3N2q6U1
— aenie (@AenieKim) August 31, 2023
It must be the most beautiful thing in the world to be able to hug you like that even once ✍️✨️#TAEHYUNGpic.twitter.com/JdIRxN7m9Q
— Ceyloş (@ceylabangtan) August 31, 2023
#taehyung just one day pic.twitter.com/jr3vObHzyG
— MY LOꪜE (@vanteguggie) August 31, 2023
WHEN SHE STARTED CRYING TAEHYUNG CAME BACK TO HUG HER AGAIN THE WAY HE GENTLY HUGGING HER THIS IS SO PRECIOUS
TAEHYUNG ON DINGO STORY#DingoStoryWithV #TAEHYUNG #V_Layover #Layover #BTSV pic.twitter.com/3Gt9LlmDon
— Jiya⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ JUNGKOOK DAY ! (@BTSTJ4SR) August 31, 2023
#Taehyung #뷔 #태형 #V pic.twitter.com/Xv3M3qbMxa
— VDAY (@Vday218) August 31, 2023
ARMY Hayoung, #Taehyung‘dan ayrıldıqdan sonra göz yaşlarına boğuldu…
: Təşəkkür edirəm.
: Əla, hər şey yaxşıdır.
: Yenidən görüşənədək… pic.twitter.com/wyDO2HBh2H
— BANGTAN AZERBAIJAN (@sonyeondanaze) August 31, 2023
️ : what is army to you!?
: loving feelings you see in movies.#DingoStoryWithV #Taehyung pic.twitter.com/kq8yq6Vcz9
— Davi *Layoꪜer (@EvitaOfelia) August 31, 2023
