BTS Army Goes Bonkers as V Aka Kim Tae-Hyung Spends Entire Day With Emotional Fan – Check Reactions

BTS V Spends Entire Day With Fan, Army Goes Berserk: BTS V aka Kim Tae-Hyung has a crazy fan following. The South-Korean singer often surprises netizens with his humble gestures. Recently V spent an entire day with an emotional BTS fan. He played arcade games with the female fan and the duo also savoured a meal together. BTS Army (the popular nickname for BTS fans) got touched by V’s sensitivity and humility. While he bid adieu to the young fan, she teared up as he gave her a warm hug. Army called it ‘the most beautiful thing in the world’.

BTS ARMY HAILS KIM TAE-HYUNG’S HUMBLE GESTURE TOWARDS FAN:

It must be the most beautiful thing in the world to be able to hug you like that even once ✍️✨️#TAEHYUNGpic.twitter.com/JdIRxN7m9Q — Ceyloş (@ceylabangtan) August 31, 2023

WHEN SHE STARTED CRYING TAEHYUNG CAME BACK TO HUG HER AGAIN THE WAY HE GENTLY HUGGING HER THIS IS SO PRECIOUS TAEHYUNG ON DINGO STORY#DingoStoryWithV #TAEHYUNG #V_Layover #Layover #BTSV pic.twitter.com/3Gt9LlmDon — Jiya⁷ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ JUNGKOOK DAY ! (@BTSTJ4SR) August 31, 2023

ARMY Hayoung, #Taehyung‘dan ayrıldıqdan sonra göz yaşlarına boğuldu… : Təşəkkür edirəm.

: Əla, hər şey yaxşıdır.

: Yenidən görüşənədək… pic.twitter.com/wyDO2HBh2H — BANGTAN AZERBAIJAN (@sonyeondanaze) August 31, 2023

