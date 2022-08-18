BTS ARMY Goes Bonkers Over Jungkook’s Vampire Themed Pictures: BTS Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook’s vampire themed pictures are breaking the internet as ARMY has already gone bonkers. A series of special 8 pictures from Jungkook’s Time Difference Photo Folio was released by BIGHIT Entertainment agency ahead of his birthday. BTS fans are going berserk over these pictures as they have a vampire theme. Jungkook’s stunning and visually appealing vampire photoshoot is a treat to the ARMY ahead of his 25th birthday on September 1, 2022. Netizens reacted to the new avatar of The Golden Maknae of the K-pop band. Jungkook’s vampire look is breaking the internet and ARMY cannot keep calm.Also Read - BTS' J-Hope to Perform With Becky G on Chicken Noodle Soup? ARMY Goes Berserk - Check Reactions

Check out ARMY’s reaction:

WHAT THE HELL ???&&&&!!!!?? pic.twitter.com/TBWhfttBSf — BTS PICS⁷ ♡ 🧛‍♂️ (@GirlWithLuv_24) August 17, 2022

Can we have a movie about Jeon Jungkook the Vampire? I would love to see that! — MakeMusicNotWar💜 (@SueBoBing) August 17, 2022

I can’t breathe 🥵🥵The lips, the glare…🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/O7MfdC7VC8 — Amaa Kookssii (@AnuGoogie) August 17, 2022

jeon jungkook is simply flawless pic.twitter.com/urtkOHYEac — ً♡ (@archiveforJK) August 17, 2022

Jeon Jung-kook, known mononymously as Jungkook, is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is the youngest member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS.

