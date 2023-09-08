Home

BTS Army Goes Bonkers as V Aka Kim Tae-hyung Releases Layover With Slow Dancing Music Video - Check Reactions

BTS Army Goes Bonkers as Kim Tae-hyung Releases Slow Dancing Music Video: BTS V aka Kim Tae-hyung never misses an opportunity to mesmerise his fans with his soothing music and charismatic screen presence. The South Korean singer who continues winning hearts with his social media posts enjoys a massive fandom across the globe. V released his much-awaited solo debut album Layover with Slow Dancing on Friday, September 8, 2023. HYBE shared the music video of the song on its YouTube channel. The BTS fans, popularly known as BTS Army went berserk watching their beloved singer rocking the ‘soothing’ track while hailing the solo debut of the K-pop sensation.

BTS V GOES ON A ROLLER COASTER RIDE IN SOLO DEBUT ALBUM

In the music video, V is seen having fun with friends as it looks like a roller coaster joyride. The concept of the song is about Tae-hyung going on a road trip with his pals as they enjoy boat ride at night, swim in the beach waters and dance their heart out. Army was overwhelmed after watching the light-hearted song which stresses on living life to the fullest and letting go. In no time die-hard fans of V heaped praise on social media.

ARMY REACTS TO NEW MUSIC VIDEO OF KIM TAE-HYUNG:

#V‘s “Layover” has reached 1 MILLION sales on Hanteo pic.twitter.com/yDu96NLVfJ — V STREAM ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@tetestream_) September 8, 2023

#V via MelOn’s Hybe Labels station “I’m also wondering how you’ll receive my first solo album today. I’m feeling extremely nervous, excited & anticipatory; it’s a mix of various emotions! If ARMYs just think, “V is this kind of person! V likes this kind +pic.twitter.com/5yxpaUv3D4 — The Purple Herald (@thepurpleherald) September 8, 2023

V Aka Kim Tae-hyung is a South Korean singer and a member of the boy band BTS.

