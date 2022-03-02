BTS Wins Big: The 19th Korean Music Awards was held on Tuesday, March 1 to recognise the musical achievements of the K-pop stars and Korean Entertainment industry. It’s an annual music award ceremony that holds great importance. International sensation BTS won Daesang i.e. grand prize and became the ‘Artist Of The Year’ for the third time. Earlier, the Bangtan Boys took home ‘Artist of the Year’ at the Korean Music Awards in 2018 and 2019. After the win, BTS members extended their gratitude towards their fan ARMY.Also Read - BTS Vocalist V's Latest Pic Gives Major 'Main Hoon Na' Vibes, ARMY Compares Him To SRK
BTS' fans, collectively known as ARMY, had crazy reactions to their big win at KMA. One of the fans wrote, "BTS won "Musician of the Year" Daesang at the 2022 KMA They become the first act to win the "Musician of the Year" Daesang 3 times at the Korean Music Awards. They extend their record as the act with the most Daesangs won at the show. ". Another wrote, "OMG yes!! Congratulations BTS for winning Musician Of The Year (Daesang) at 19th Korean Music Awards (KMA) 2022. They have won this award for 3 years!!".
Congratulations to BTS and their ARMY for the big win!