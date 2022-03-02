BTS Wins Big: The 19th Korean Music Awards was held on Tuesday, March 1 to recognise the musical achievements of the K-pop stars and Korean Entertainment industry. It’s an annual music award ceremony that holds great importance. International sensation BTS won Daesang i.e. grand prize and became the ‘Artist Of The Year’ for the third time. Earlier, the Bangtan Boys took home ‘Artist of the Year’ at the Korean Music Awards in 2018 and 2019. After the win, BTS members extended their gratitude towards their fan ARMY.Also Read - BTS Vocalist V's Latest Pic Gives Major 'Main Hoon Na' Vibes, ARMY Compares Him To SRK

BTS’ fans, collectively known as ARMY, had crazy reactions to their big win at KMA. One of the fans wrote, “BTS won “Musician of the Year” Daesang at the 2022 KMA They become the first act to win the “Musician of the Year” Daesang 3 times at the Korean Music Awards. They extend their record as the act with the most Daesangs won at the show. “. Another wrote, “OMG yes!! Congratulations BTS for winning Musician Of The Year (Daesang) at 19th Korean Music Awards (KMA) 2022. They have won this award for 3 years!!”. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook Removes His Iconic Eyebrow Piercing, ARMY Calls It 'The End Of An Era'

Bangtan won the ‘Musician Of The Year’ at the 19th Korean Music Awards (Daesang)

BTS are the first act to win this award three times in a row LEGENDS

2018: BTS

2019: BTS

2022: BTS#BTS #BTSARMY

Congratulations BTS

BTS PAVED THE WAY

Congratulations kings @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Vho7KNoQ47 — hana⁷ AlbTeam✗ (@armys_hana7) March 1, 2022

Korean Music Awards 2022#KoreanMusicAwards FULL LIST OF WINNERS: Musician of the Year (DAESANG):#BTS @BTS_twt Album of the Year (DAESANG):

Lang Lee – There is a Wolf Song of the Year (DAESANG):

Aespa – Next Level Rookie of the Year: Aespa

Special Achievement Award – Devils — BulletStats (@BulletStats) March 1, 2022

BTS won “Musician of the Year” Daesang at the 2022 KMA They become the first act to win the “Musician of the Year” Daesang 3 times at the Korean Music Awards. They extend their record as the act with the most Daesangs won at the show (5). #BTS #BTSARMY #KMA2022 #daesang pic.twitter.com/sPanqnMYYE — Bangtan ARMY Fanboy (@KJ_kpopfanboy95) March 1, 2022

Congratulations BTS @BTS_twt for winning ‘MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR’ (Daesang) Award at the 19th Korean Music Awards (KMAs) BTS is now the first artist to win ‘Musician of the Year’ Daesang at KMAs for 3 years (2018, 2019 and 2022) and overall their 65th Daesang #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/mcBS2EyguS — Fanzxscl (@fanicca_113) March 1, 2022

Huge congratulations to @BTS_twt for winning ‘THE MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR DAESANG’at the Korean Music Awards…KMA…2022. You deserve it all & more. I am so proud of you all & so proud to be ARMY! #BTS_Butter #BTS

65 DAESANGS now, LEGENDARY!!! pic.twitter.com/ljHTiGCrpd — ∞ ⟭⟬ᴮᴱJulie ⁷⟬⟭⁷ᴳ ∞BROKEN IS BEAUTIFUL (@Jiminsjamas) March 1, 2022

Congratulations to BTS and their ARMY for the big win!