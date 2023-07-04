Home

BTS Army Goes Crazy After V Says ‘Namaste’ In Live Video – See Reactions

BTS' V interacted with fans and fulfilled some of their requests. He greeted everyone with 'Namaste'. Watch!

After Jungkook, BTS' V says 'namaste' in live video - Watch

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently returned to Seoul, South Korea, from Paris, France. During his live session on Weverse, V interacted with fans and fulfilled some of their requests. In response to a fan’s comment asking him to say “namaste” (hello in Hindi), V promptly obliged and greeted the fans with the word. He also expressed his love and appreciation by saying “love you” and “mahal kita” (I love you in Filipino). This interaction sparked a trend on Twitter with the hashtag ‘namaste.’

CHECK BTS ARMY’S REACTION:

Kim Taehyung saying ‘Namaste’ ‘I Love You’ and ‘Mahal Kita’ before ending his short weverse live, hes so cute 😚 WELCOME HOME TAEHYUNG #김태형 #뷔 #BTSV #TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/0LJsSO99JP — USER IS KTH1 READY 🎶 (@kth1_coming) July 4, 2023

Had to make this after Taehyung said NAMASTE in today’s live.

Every Asian ARMY would relate to this because this is how the interaction between an Asian mom and ARMY daughter sounds like 😂#taehyung #btsv #vlive #kth #taehyunglive pic.twitter.com/hp1OtCJr3o — Taehyung’s Girl (@ViniShah2_twt) July 4, 2023



V also shared some TMI (too much information) with his fans during the live session. He revealed that he sleeps best on airplanes rather than in beds or cars and mentioned that playing music in the background enhances the live session experience on Weverse. In response to a fan’s concern about the short duration of the live session, V explained that he felt awkward doing it alone and implied that if all seven BTS members were present, he would be comfortable doing a longer live session.

Regarding V’s visit to Paris, it was reported that he had been scheduled to participate in Celine’s spring-summer 2024 menswear show as one of the ambassadors for the French designer label. However, due to growing protests in the city following the killing of a teenager by the police, the show was canceled.

