7 Fates: Chakho reaction: BTS' much-anticipated fantasy webtoon, 7 Fates: Chakho, was finally released by HYBE on Saturday. It's only been over seven hours to the release and the ARMY just can't keep calm. Twitter is flooded with posts of the BTS ARMY members writing about their shared experiences as they read the comic and tried to unravel the stories of their favourite boys. The webtoon aims to feature the different pasts of these boys and how their fates are connected.

The webtoons called 7 Fates: Chakho is available to be read online. BTS Suga is expected to release OST of the webtoon soon and his separate fanbase seems all the more excited for it on social media. Check out how the BTS ARMY has taken over social media to celebrate 7 Fates: Chakho: Also Read - BTS: What Is 7 Fates Chakho and When Will It Be Released? Everything You Must Now

I’m not a comic lover but when it comes to BTS’ story I become more excited than anyone else. #7FATES_CHAKHO is a must read.#7FATES #방탄소년단 #BTS @BTS_twthttps://t.co/BZlD3nWlev #WEBTOON — BTS : The ⁷ Legendary Kings (@BTSthe7Kings) January 15, 2022

I NEED Chakho to be turned into an amine pleasseeeee

It just started and it’s already so good!!!#7FATES_CHAKHO #BTS#CHAKHO #7FATES #7FATES_HYBE — Borahae95 (@Alaina57) January 15, 2022

Who already finished reading, bought coins for Chapter 2, finished reading that, and now waiting for next week? Already so invested! #BTSxWEBTOON #7FATES_CHAKHO #7FATES #BTS — Miss Kayla ⁷ (@kay_later99) January 15, 2022

Only #BTS can make me read a webtoon Don’t miss Episode 1 of #7FATES: CHAKHO.

https://t.co/B0NrFBwYtz #WEBTOON — Corn Salad ARMY (@Mahleeenes) January 15, 2022

Reading #7FATES:_CHAKHO made my day better.

OMG this fantasy is soo good!!! the beom dont know whats coming for them #BTS #7FATES_CHAKHO

https://t.co/41cLJ8Bvwh #WEBTOON — Hilda nimo (@hilda_wairimu) January 15, 2022

Meanwhile, for the ones who are late to the party, HYBE is an agency that handles several K-pop groups including BTS. It will be releasing a series of unique stories in different forms including webtoons and web novels. The stories will feature other artistes including TXT and ENHYPEN apart from the BTS. While 7FATES: Chakho is one of the first series that has been released, the other two are titled ‘The Star Seekers with TXT,’ and ‘Dark Moon with Enhypen.’

All about 7 Fates: Chakho – its story and characters:

7 Fates: Chakho is inspired by Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called chakhogapsa. It also talks about traditional Korean folklore about tigers and revolves around seven boys who create a tiger hunting team called Chakho as their fates are connected.

Which BTS member is playing what character in 7 Fates: Chakho?

While Suga will be portraying the role of Cein, who has a tragic past of almost being eaten by a tiger, V will be seen as Jooan, who falls in love with a tiger. On the other hand, J-Hope will be kidnapped by a tiger Jin will be seen as an archer whose family has been eaten by a tiger. BTS leader RM is a crime expert who has lived a tormented life. Jungkook essays the role of half-human and half-tiger. Lastly, Jimin will be seen as a rock that guarded the gate to the world of the tigers and becomes human.