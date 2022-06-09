BTS Proof: K-pop band Bangtan Boys – BTS has recently confirmed that its latest album Proof will stretch across three CDs and consist of 48 tracks. The album and the composition of the disks are intended to represent the past, present, and future of the BTS band. The ARMY has gone crazy over this new update on BTS and can’t keep calm on Twitter. One of the users wrote, “ARMYs, remember we have 31 tracks from PROOF. We need to stream the existing songs, 4 hours before PROOF drops. Wake up as early as 9 PM KST on June 10th and get your playlists ready”.Also Read - BTS at White House: K-Pop Band And Joe Biden Pose With Finger Hearts, Emotional Fans Say 'So Proud of Them'

Within the mix are three new songs: Yet To Come, Run BTS and For Youth. It is BTS’s first physical album since last year’s CD single Butter and Permission to Dance and was teased in April with the tagline We are Bulletproof. Also Read - BTS's J-Hope Posts Dinner Video With Jungkook as Latter Deletes All Instagram Photos, ARMY Rejoices - Watch

Check ARMY’s reaction on BTS Proof:

Thank you!!!💜💜 good luck to all💜💜 I can’t wait to hear #YetToCome by #BTS the title song of the new album #BTS_Proof @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/eWTWyl61oL — Friendly Army (@myloveforBTS300) June 9, 2022

Also Read - BTS's V Goes Indoor Sky Diving Ahead of Meet With President Joe Biden, ARMY Wants to Adopt Him

Tomorrow is the day I don’t know I can’t explain the excitement as first timer for the #BTS comeback for sure twitter is on fire 🔥

The beautiful moment is #YetToCome #BTS_Proof @BTS_twt

ARMY POWER TO YET TO COME — Gollyjk (@gollydimps) June 9, 2022

EXACTLY 24 HOURS TILL PROOF #BTSProof — Arpi⁷ | army (@wwhseokjinius) June 9, 2022

The band has so far revealed relatively few promotional events and is not planning a press conference for the album release. It will introduce its new songs Monday via YouTube channel Bangtan TV and pre-record a segment for Mnet’s program ‘M Countdown’ at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul. The show will air on June 16.

A 35-second teaser for ‘Yet to Come’, subtitled ‘The Most Beautiful Moment’ is already available on the Big Hit website and the band’s social media platforms.

Separately, the group announced the #MyBTStory challenge in partnership with YouTube, starting on Friday and running through July 9, exclusively on YouTube Shorts.

“As BTS celebrates the ninth anniversary of its debut and is about to open a new chapter in their 10th year as artists, ‘Proof’ was designed to look back on the group’s past activities and ruminate on their meaning,” the group’s agency Big Hit Music said in a statement.