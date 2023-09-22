By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BTS Army Hails ‘King Will Return’ as Suga Aka Min Yoon-gi Joins Military – Check Reactions
BTS Army recently hailed Suga aka Min Yoon-gi with encouraging tweets as he commenced military services.
BTS Army Sends Heartfelt Wishes as Suga Joins Military Service: BTS Suga aka Min Yoon-gi has joined the military service from Thursday. The singer posted a heartfelt note dedicated to his fans on September 21, 2023, where he informed them about the same. A Twitter user translated Suga’s message which read, “Hello. This is Suga. I came to give (you all) my greetings! I’ve been able to come here (so far) because of ARMY, you all. And now the time has come”. In no time emotional Army reacted to the news and sent their sweet and inspiring wishes to the K-Pop sensation.
BTS ARMY GETS EMOTIONAL AS SUGA AKA MIN YOON-GI JOINS MILITARY:
Good luck our Yoongi on the first day of your Military Service….
Take care…
We will wait you until all of you our OT7 comeback.#BTS #BTSSUGA pic.twitter.com/wB9WipcQGO
— BTSOneTrueSeven(OT7) (@BTSOneTrue87454) September 22, 2023
9/22/23 suga entered military service silently.#YOONGI #SUGA pic.twitter.com/o2PMH8Chss
— aein noona⟭⟬ (@aeinn_noona_) September 22, 2023
OT7
3/7#SUGA #JHOPEBTS#JIN#OT3
Take care always see you all in 2025 pic.twitter.com/VPP9ZoAH9Z
— aein noona⟭⟬ (@aeinn_noona_) September 22, 2023
SERVE WELL
YOONGI IS WORTH THE WAIT
THE KING WILL RETURN#To2025_WithSUGA #UntilSpringComesBack #우리_인사하자_bye아닌hello pic.twitter.com/CcsEy4t73Y
— aein noona⟭⟬ (@aeinn_noona_) September 21, 2023
What time’s #BTSSUGA clocking in 2day?
I kinda agree w/ him No reason for Armys to cry This is his chance 2 have an ordinary life again as a Korean (Just a semblance of ordinary coz we all know he’s gonna be extraordinary there too)
Good luck on your first day at work, Yoongi!
— Geebee 마리아⁷ (@geebee_109) September 21, 2023
Humeur du jour :
Mais …
WE LOVE YOU SUGA ❤️
COMEBACK SAFELY YOONGI
WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU SUGA
ARMYS WILL WAIT FOR YOONGI
LET’S MEET IN 2025 !
FUTURE’S GONNA BE OKAY !#YOONGI #SUGA #BTSSUGA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/CqwhD42EiP
— Bangtan forever Layover (@flopurpleyou) September 17, 2023
Suga, also known by his stage name Agust D, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer.
