BTS Army recently hailed Suga aka Min Yoon-gi with encouraging tweets as he commenced military services.

Published: September 22, 2023 3:53 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

BTS Army Sends Heartfelt Wishes as Suga Joins Military Service: BTS Suga aka Min Yoon-gi has joined the military service from Thursday. The singer posted a heartfelt note dedicated to his fans on September 21, 2023, where he informed them about the same. A Twitter user translated Suga’s message which read, “Hello. This is Suga. I came to give (you all) my greetings! I’ve been able to come here (so far) because of ARMY, you all. And now the time has come”. In no time emotional Army reacted to the news and sent their sweet and inspiring wishes to the K-Pop sensation.

BTS ARMY GETS EMOTIONAL AS SUGA AKA MIN YOON-GI JOINS MILITARY:

Suga, also known by his stage name Agust D, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer.

