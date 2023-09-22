Home

Entertainment

BTS Army Hails ‘King Will Return’ as Suga Aka Min Yoon-gi Joins Military – Check Reactions

BTS Army recently hailed Suga aka Min Yoon-gi with encouraging tweets as he commenced military services.

BTS Army Sends Heartfelt Wishes as Suga Joins Military Service: BTS Suga aka Min Yoon-gi has joined the military service from Thursday. The singer posted a heartfelt note dedicated to his fans on September 21, 2023, where he informed them about the same. A Twitter user translated Suga’s message which read, “Hello. This is Suga. I came to give (you all) my greetings! I’ve been able to come here (so far) because of ARMY, you all. And now the time has come”. In no time emotional Army reacted to the news and sent their sweet and inspiring wishes to the K-Pop sensation.

BTS ARMY GETS EMOTIONAL AS SUGA AKA MIN YOON-GI JOINS MILITARY:

Good luck our Yoongi on the first day of your Military Service….

Take care…

We will wait you until all of you our OT7 comeback.#BTS #BTSSUGA pic.twitter.com/wB9WipcQGO — BTSOneTrueSeven(OT7) (@BTSOneTrue87454) September 22, 2023

What time’s #BTSSUGA clocking in 2day? I kinda agree w/ him No reason for Armys to cry This is his chance 2 have an ordinary life again as a Korean (Just a semblance of ordinary coz we all know he’s gonna be extraordinary there too) Good luck on your first day at work, Yoongi! — Geebee 마리아⁷ (@geebee_109) September 21, 2023

Humeur du jour : Mais … WE LOVE YOU SUGA ❤️

COMEBACK SAFELY YOONGI

WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU SUGA

ARMYS WILL WAIT FOR YOONGI

LET’S MEET IN 2025 !

FUTURE’S GONNA BE OKAY !#YOONGI #SUGA #BTSSUGA @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/CqwhD42EiP — Bangtan forever Layover (@flopurpleyou) September 17, 2023

Suga, also known by his stage name Agust D, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer.

