South Korea: BTS enjoys massive popularity across the world. Their fans, popularly known as its ARMY never fail to shower love on their favourite K-pop band. However, a recent incident has left ARMY members heartbroken.Also Read - As BTS Gay Trends on Twitter, ARMY Asks: 'So What? Are You Homophobic?'

Recently, BTS boys appeared for WIRED Autocomplete interview in which they answered several most searched questions. The septet—composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook was given questions that were the most Googled. Among all the questions, one question that left ARMY members shocked was when BTS boys were asked who was their best friend and to which J-Hope quickly said, “Halsey,” while V said, “Ed Sheeran.” Also Read - BTS Memories 2020: ARMY Gets Emotional After V and Jimin Kiss On RM's Forehead | Watch

However, this left fans disappointed and heartbroken. Several BTS fans took to social media expressing sadness and mentioned that they were expecting ARMY to be BTS’ best friends. One of the ARMY members wrote, “How about the army’s? Feeling betrayed with 50 million others.” Fans shared several hilarious memes as well. Take a look. Also Read - BTS Butter Becomes The Longest Running Song of 2021 To Rule Billboard HOT100

ARMY: pic.twitter.com/tbpzev3Yn8 — Achini Weerasooriya (@AchiniDubleu) August 5, 2021

When bts claimed ed and halsey as their best friend Meanwhile armys : pic.twitter.com/BlzOtxDn3l — jimin ki deewani⁷ 🥵 (@jiminieboo) August 5, 2021

Me still waiting for BTS to mention army as their best friends… pic.twitter.com/VznATdnvDv — CORN SALAD 👌👌👌 (@EasySquizy) August 5, 2021

Halsey, Ed Sheeran? How about the army’s? Feeling betrayed with 50 million others. pic.twitter.com/7rrw9nN9Pb — Ms. Tangerine 🍊 (@MsTangerine09) August 4, 2021

NOW IT FEELS LIKE A ONE SIDED LOVE 😭 pic.twitter.com/qxQoI8aiGf — Rin⁷♡ (@KimSJswife) August 5, 2021

bts got asked who is their best friend and they didn’t say armys… pic.twitter.com/GkCBE6brmN — min⁷🕊 (@ughseokk) August 4, 2021

BTS and Ed Sheeran recently collaborated for the group’s new sensation Permission To Dance. This was the second collaboration between them. The English singer previously collaborated with BTS on Make it Right, which was a part of the group’s 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona. On the other hand, Halsey had also featured in BTS’ Boy With Luv music video.