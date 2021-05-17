South Korea: BTS fans (also known as its ARMY) are super excited for the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards and they are making sure that their favourite K-pop septet wins big at the mega event. Days ahead of the awards, ARMY members took to Twitter ‘voting’ for BTS. Also Read - BTS Becomes First All-Asian Act To Feature On The Cover of Rolling Stone Magazine

BTS has been nominated in the Top Social Artist category which features acts who are ruling hearts on social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. This is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated under this category. While the South Korean band has also claimed this trophy four years running, ARMY wants to make sure that BTS wins this award this year too. Several BTS fans took to Twitter sharing that they want BTS to win this award. Fans are not just voting for BTS but also urging others to come forward and vote so that the BTS can win the Top Social Artist Award. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Oh my hearts on fire for your love I am voting @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial pic.twitter.com/itFE0IMmuU — Raksha⁷ Butter (@rakshaa_) May 17, 2021

I’m voting for @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial He is the love of my life. Period. pic.twitter.com/s3jvqydDX0 — Paula 아미 (@taetaebear29) May 17, 2021

He is just sitting and attacking hearts I’m voting for @BTS_twt for #BBMAsTopSocial pic.twitter.com/GQzWCgCPKo — Sonali Birua (@BiruaSonali) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the K-pop boys had earlier announced that the world TV debut of their new single ‘Butter’ will also be made at the mega Billboard Music Awards. BTS’ official Twitter handle announced the news with a post that read, “We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of #BTS_Butter will be at this year’s @BBMAs! Watch on Sunday, May 23rd.” BTS boys will perform at the Billboard Music Awards remotely from Korea and will present their new single LIVE to their fans.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23.