South Korea: BTS members – Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V and Suga are one of the most loved K-pop singers. They never fail to impress ARMY members with their vocals, good looks, fashion and style. While it is no less than a daily routine for fans to express love for these septet members, several people have often proposed to them for marriage as well. Once again a fan sent a marriage proposal to BTS' J-Hope on fan-artist interaction platform weverse.

Recently, V held interacted with fans on weverse and assured fans to send he'll send their messages to fellow BTS member J-Hope as well. "Tell J-Hope I want to marry him," one of the fans requested V. However, the singer quickly replied to the fan and wrote, "I'll screenshot this and deliver it to him. The reply will take about two weeks." What followed was a reply by another J-Hope fan who wrote, "Hobi is already married to me." However, V jumped in again saying it is not a matrimonial application. "But is this a marriage app?" he wrote.

V, Weverse 211209 1.

💜 Tell j-hope I want to marry him 😏

🐯 I’ll screenshot this and deliver it to him The reply will take about 2 weeks 2.

💜 Don’t leave before replying

🐯 Kkkkkk 🤣🤣🤣 3.

💜 Hobi is already married to me

🐯 But is this a marriage app?

🐯 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NBu9wPOBoG — wisha 🌴 (@doyou__bangtan) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS members are currently on a short break after the successful Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles concert. During this time, BTS members will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.